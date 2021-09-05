The Westminster College football team’s season got off to a slow start Saturday.
The 12th-ranked Titans dug an early hole and couldn’t recover in dropping a 48-7 home decision to top-ranked Mount Union (Ohio) in the season opener for both teams. The schools compete in NCAA Division III play.
Westminster trailed 14-0 before Chevy Dawson hauled in a 28-yard scoring aerial from Cole Konieczka late in the first quarter. It was the only score of the day for the Titans.
Titans senior linebacker Nick Treloar (New Castle High) provided a spark to the team when they trailed 14-0, intercepting a pass to set up the hosts lone tally.
The perennial power Purple Raiders scored three touchdowns in the second quarter to forge a 35-7 margin at the half. Mount Union tacked on two touchdowns in the third period to close the scoring.
Treloar strip-sacked Mount Union quarterback Braxton Plunk, recovering the ball and returning it 37 yards to give Westminster good field position in the second quarter. The Purple Raiders, though, ended the threat by intercepting Konieczka two plays later.
Konieczka was 14 of 27 for 125 yards, a touchdown, and two interceptions. Treloar registered a game-best 21/2 tackles for loss, to go along with a sack, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery, and an interception.
The Titans, who have a bye next week, are back in action Sept. 18 as they travel to Ohio to take on Case Western Reserve in their Presidents’ Athletics Conference opener at 7 p.m.
