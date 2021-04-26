The Westminster football team captured a championship Friday night.
The Titans won their first Presidents’ Athletic Conference crown with a 27-20 home win over Washington & Jefferson.
Defense was key for Westminster (3-0, PAC, 5-0 overall) in the win. The Titans forced four turnovers, including a 43-yard strip-sack and fumble-return by Ian Barr for the game’s opening touchdown. Barr added a sack and two forced fumbles. Bryce Thomas, along with sophomores Luca Botti (Ellwood City Lincoln High) and Nick Treloar (New Castle) each had an interception.
The Titans tallied seven sacks, led by Brayden Thimons with a career-high four — the most sacks in a single game by a Westminster player since the stat was kept.
Westminster led 14-0 early in the first quarter and 14-10 at halftime.
Late in the first quarter, the Titans defense pinned Washington & Jefferson (3-1) deep in its own territory when Treloar sacked Justin Heacock at the 2. Valente took advantage of the field position with a punt return of 28 yards to W&J’s 5.
Two plays later, senior Frank Antuono (Neshannock) plowed in from one yard out, extending Westminster’s lead to 14-0 with four minutes left in the frame. The Presidents got on the board on their ensuing possession with a 10-play, 89-yard drive, capped off with Heacock finding Payton Skalos for a 21-yard touchdown. Early in the second quarter, W&J followed with a 22-yard field goal by Sean Disbrow, cutting the Titans’ lead to 14-10.
Both teams continued to battle in the third quarter. With less than four minutes left in the third, W&J’s Jacob Sarver booted a 44-yard punt which was downed at Westminster’s 1.
The Presidents took their first lead after Drew Ehrlich blocked his second punt of the game, this time it was recovered by Trey Everson for a score.
The Presidents looked to add to their lead on their opening possession of the fourth quarter. Botti, though, hauled in an interception and returned it 30 yards to W&J’s 25. The Titans regained the lead three plays later as Cole Konieczka connected with Bryce Sallack for a score.
Westminster’s extra point was no good and the Titans led 20-17 with 12 minutes to play. The Titans’ defense halted the next two W&J drives (with an interception by Treloar and a turnover on downs).
Following the turnover on downs, the Titans drove down the field and added to their lead as Konieczka delivered his second scoring strike — this time to Ian Valente.
Westminster held a 27-17 buffer with six minutes remaining. The Presidents made it a one-score game with Disbrow’s second field goal with 2:38 left. W&J’s ensuing onside kick was recovered by the Titans and a 12-yard, first down run by Antuono sealed the win and the title for the Titans.
Washington & Jefferson outgained Westminster, 292-158. The Presidents also had 22 first downs, compared to just 11 for the Titans.
However, Westminster managed to hold on to the ball. The Titans didn’t turn the ball over, finishing with a plus four in the turnover category.
