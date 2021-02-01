Michael Wells hit a milestone for the New Castle High boys basketball team on Saturday.
Sheldon Cox is on the verge of doing the same.
Wells netted 14 points to help lead the Red Hurricane to a 73-45 WPIAL nonsection home win over Sto-Rox. He surpassed the 1,000-point plateau and he now stands at 1,002 career tallies.
“It’s just nice to see him accomplish something that is pretty rare here,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said of Wells’ milestone. “In over 100 years of basketball here, we’ve had 16 or 17 players go over 1,000 points. That just shows you how hard it is and how good of a player you have to be.
“It was a good win for us. Sto-Rox competed. They didn’t lay down. I thought we played really well early.”
Cox tossed in a game-best 22 markers for New Castle (10-0). He has 999 career points.
“That would have been great for our program to have two guys reach 1,000 points in the same game,” Blundo said. “That has to be really rare.”
Wells was 7 of 11 from the floor, compared to 8 of 16 for Cox. Wells snared a team-best 11 rebounds and Cox chipped in five.
Wells also handed out six assists, along with Jonathon Anderson. Anderson also added four steals.
Isaiah Boice scored 14 points for New Castle.
“Balance is a big reason for our success this year,” Blundo said. “With the multiple threats that we have on the floor at all times, it makes us tough to guard.”
Dre’von Miller-Ross recorded 13 points for the Vikings (4-4).
The ‘Canes (5-0 section) are back in action at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday when they host West Allegheny (2-3, 5-3) in a Section 2-5A matchup. New Castle won the first matchup, 88-60.
“They’ve won five in a row,” Blundo said of West Allegheny. “They’re in a really good place right now.
“They scored way more points than we like to give up. We know we’re in for a challenge. It’s a section game at home and we have to win.”
