Versatility and patience.
These can be used to describe the New Castle High boys basketball forward/guard Michael Wells.
Wells netted 29 points in a 68-59 WPIAL Section 2-5A victory against Chartiers Valley on Jan. 18.
“That was crazy, I just felt like I had to take over the game,” Wells said. “Some of my teammates, they were getting us going on defense more so their energy was exposed on defense and not on offense. I felt like it was my time to take over the game whenever my teammates were giving it all on defense.”
Wells continued putting up points, chipping in 19 points in a 55-42 nonsection win against Imani Christian on Jan. 21.
“Imani Christian was tough, really every game I go out there and play my heart out, but there’s some games you have to play more and Coach is expecting me to do different things in certain games,” Wells said. “They were tall, 6-11, 6-10 and 6-8 so it was tough putting up points against those big guys, especially whenever I played down low that game because we weren’t making a lot of shots.”
The next day, Wells netted 23 points against Knoch in a 69-47 nonsection win.
“Against Knoch I knew they had a really good player in Lang so they were never backing down from us,” Wells said. “I knew I had to go out there and put some points up especially whenever some of our guys are supposed to be scoring are in a little bit of a slump.”
For his efforts, Wells was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
“When Mike got here as a freshman...here’s this kid who walks in with this incredible body. It took me some time to understand that this kid who had a man’s body was still just a boy,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “It was going to take some time in terms of maturity and understanding of who and what he was going to be.
“Watching him evolve into this dynamic athlete that has matured emotionally; physically has been one of my great joys in coaching.”
A son of Misty Klingensmith and Michael Wells, the 6-foot-4 senior has currently amassed 1,501 total points in his four-year run with the Red Hurricane.
Wells now sits fifth in overall scorers for New Castle, passing up Corey Eggleston (1409 points).
“Ever since this year, and most of last year, I became a lot less selfish player,” Wells said. “I’m not really worried about individual accolades anymore. I’m more worried about getting to the WPIAL championship and the (PIAA) championship. Whatever accolades come along with winning those I’ll be proud to hold.”
As both a guard and forward, Wells has versatility on his side while on the court.
“This year, I think I’m more efficient playing the forward position,” Wells said. “I don’t really prefer either, there are games where I’ll have to play the guard, there are games where I’ll have to play the big and there are games, depending on the team’s lineup, I’ll have to play both. This year, I’m definitely more efficient at the forward.”
Wells commented that the ‘Canes (5-0 section, 12-1 overall) need to work on communication and energy along with effort in playing to the New Castle standard.
“We just need to get consistent in the New Castle way of playing basketball,” Wells said. “That captures everything we talk about. It’s effort, energy, tension; that’s what New Castle basketball is. We have everything we need on offense, and there’s going to be nights where the ball doesn’t go in the hoop, whenever we start playing New Castle basketball we will never lose.”
Wells is one of seven seniors on the New Castle team.
“Honestly, it helps with being with a veteran team, even though some of our seniors aren’t veterans,” Wells said, commenting on the senior dynamic. “It’s a lot better for communication and just having guys out there who are older and bring more maturity to the team is big and that’s something we haven’t had in a while.”
Wells commented on Blundo’s coaching, saying he is one of the best ever.
“He makes it really easy and makes it really clear what we need to do to win,” Wells said. “People say he’s tough on us and he’s been really tough on me for three years but I think once you really focus in and do what he tells you to do basketball truly becomes an easy game. You’re just really grateful to have him once you start paying attention.”
Wells signed a National Letter of Intent to play football at Youngstown State University on Dec. 15. He plans to focus on just football and his academics and not try to balance too many things at once.
“Patience,” Blundo said, commenting on what Wells has imparted with the coach. “I can remember back in the tenth grade when I was really trying to push him to understand the details. That comes with a maturity and ability to focus and understand purposefully what you’re doing out on the floor. He said to me ‘It’s not going to happen overnight coach,’ and that stuck with me. I certainly have had to be patient but as I see him arriving it’s a very proud moment from a coaching perspective.”
