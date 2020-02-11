New Castle students during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Wells passes the ball during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Michael Wells shoots a layup during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle boys basketball manager Tyler Francis, Michael Wells, Ralphie Blundo and manager Preston Raeburn.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Terrell McCarter puts up a shot during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson shoots a free throw during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle coach Ralph Blundo during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Sheldon Cox dribbles against a Sharspville defender.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Isaiah Boice sets up the offense during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Jonathon Anderson throws a pass during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle's Isaiah Carter looks to pass during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
New Castle students during a home game against Sharpsville.
PETE SIRIANNI | NEWS
The New Castle High boys basketball team built more playoff momentum Monday night.
Michael Wells poured in a game-high 32 points to lead the Red Hurricane to a 74-58 nonsection home win over Sharpsville at the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House.
It was the regular season finale for New Castle (15-7), which enters the WPIAL playoffs riding a three-game winning streak.
“I like to think we’re playing our best basketball right now,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “We’ve begun to understand every inch of the game. It has nothing to do with ability or the ball going in, it has everything to do with the intangibles.”
The WPIAL will release the playoff pairings on Tuesday in Green Tree.
The ‘Canes are bidding for a fourth consecutive WPIAL championship.
Blundo was pleased with Wells’ performance.
“He’s just doing the little things better,” Blundo said. “He has the talent and the ability.
“Michael was good on both ends of the floor tonight. He’s getting better game after game. I’m proud of him.”
The Blue Devils held an 18-16 lead after the first quarter. New Castle, though, rallied to forge a 40-28 lead at the half. The ‘Canes pushed the buffer to 63-48 going to the fourth period.
“I thought we guarded better in the second quarter,” Blundo said. “I didn’t think we guarded great in the first quarter; they shot it well in the first quarter and did a lot right in the first quarter.
“We guarded better in the second quarter and played better in the second quarter.”
Isaiah Boice chipped in with 17 points for New Castle and Sheldon Cox was next with 13.
Jackson Doyle delivered 22 points to lead Sharpsville (13-8).
