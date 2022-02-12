The New Castle High boys basketball team put the finishing touches on an undefeated run through WPIAL Section 2-5A play Friday night.
Michael Wells and Jonathan Anderson both established career highs in scoring to lead the Red Hurricane to an 85-55 road win over Chartiers Valley in a section contest.
New Castle ended league play at 10-0, while running its overall mark to 18-1. Wells netted 33 points and Anderson tossed in 21.
“To beat Chartiers Valley by 30 points you do have to play well,” ‘Canes coach Ralph Blundo said. “It was a 30-point win, but it was so far from easy; it’s hard to do. That’s a different kind of 30-point win than others.
“Tuesday night, we played South Fayette and we wrapped up the section title. Guys weren’t interested in cutting down the nets that night. They wanted to be undefeated section champs. Now they are and we’ll be cutting them down Monday night (after the home game against Farrell). I’m proud of the group. They played a great game (Friday night).”
Wells recorded 14 points in the first quarter and 15 more in the second quarter.
“Michael was just outstanding tonight,” Blundo said. “He played smart on the defensive side of the floor. He got some really huge rebounds. He shot it well.
“It was just an outstanding basketball game for him in a very big game. It was fun to watch. I think he just took what was given to him. He played within the flow of the offense; he scored in all three levels.”
Wells capped off the quarter with a dunk in the final 30 seconds of the quarter and he ended the half with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer to put the visitors up 46-29.
New Castle scored the game’s first 11 points and held a 27-6 buffer after one period. Anderson scored six of his points in the opening period.
“I thought Jonathan Anderson really controlled the game,” Blundo said. “We began to spread the floor with the dribble drive. He finished and he did a really good job.”
The ‘Canes pushed the lead to 24 points in the second half, but the Colts narrowed the gap to 12 tallies at one point.
“They just kept coming,” Blundo said. “We knew they would. We didn’t let down.
“They made some plays. We had a hard time keeping them off the free-throw line. Sometimes we’ve let teams back in the game. That wasn’t the case tonight.”
Michael Graham chipped in with nine markers for the winners.
Jayden Davis scored 29 points for the Colts (5-5, 7-14), who have lost five games in a row.
New Castle squares off against Lincoln Park (14-5) at 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the Coaches vs. Cancer Shootout. The game will be played at Geneva College.
The Leopards are a Class 4A squad.
“It’s a perfect game to end the season going into the playoffs,” Blundo said. “They’re a top team in the state and they’re littered with D-1 talent.
“If we have any aspirations to go where we want to go, we have to beat teams like that. I want to see us do what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.