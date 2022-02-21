For the New Castle High School boys basketball team, there’s no place like home.
Playing another rare WPIAL playoff game in the Ne-Ca-Hi Field House, the Red Hurricane blew by visiting No. 15-seed West Mifflin, 85-52, in Monday night’s first round. The ‘Canes (21-1), now owners of an 18-game winning streak, advance to host Shaler in Thursday’s quarterfinal. The WPIAL last year allowed higher seeds to play home playoff games through the district finals and will do the same this year up to the semifinals.
“No one ever, at least since I’ve been coaching, has ever been able to play a home playoff game through that stretch of really great teams we had,” New Castle coach Ralph Blundo said. “I said it was important for you to not take this for granted. It’s packed house and I thought the guys performed and played well.”
In year’s past, New Castle would open the playoffs after seven or eight off days. This year, the playoffs started a few days early.
“I think the shorter layoff was good for us,” Blundo said. “In the past, we’ve been a little lethargic and struggled in this game for many years. Typically the game was on a Wednesday or the game was on Friday if we had a bye. I like the fact we played quickly because we were playing good basketball and I wanted to continue doing what we were doing, so I was pleased with that.”
The ‘Canes followed its usual playbook of racing out to an early lead, extending it by halftime and cruising to an early victory. Senior Michael Wells got things started by sinking two foul shots before the ‘Canes used its suffocating full-court press to turn two Jonathan Anderson steals into buckets for himself and Wells, taking a 6-0 lead 57 seconds into the game and forcing the Titans (10-12) into an early timeout.
From there, New Castle attacked the West Mifflin zone defense with a healthy dose of Isaiah Boice 3-pointers and Wells buckets from in the paint to take a 27-11 lead after one. New Castle had 14 steals on the night, led by Boice’s five.
“We got three turnovers to start the game and then some good finishes,” Blundo said. “I thought the ball landed in the right hands at the right time. For us, it’s about making the right play. I thought we did that offensively. Defensively, I thought they made some tough shots. All in all, I’m pleased. I like where we’re at moving forward.”
Wells led the way offensively with 25 points, while Boice had 20 with three trey balls and Ralphie Blundo scored 10 points, all late in the fourth quarter. New Castle extended its lead to 48-23 at halftime, capitalized when center Cahmari Perkins slammed home a missed Boice 3 before the halftime horn.
“I thought our 5’s in general were really good tonight,” said Blundo, whose team outrebounded West Mifflin, 34-14. “I thought DaJaun (Young) and Cahmari played well tonight (and were) very engaged and very aware.”
Next up is Shaler, which beat South Fayette, 68-64, in overtime on Monday. It will be a rematch of a 66-53 New Castle win on Dec. 16.
“It’s awesome for these guys,” Blundo said. “It’s a great environment unlike anything else in the WPIAL.”
