Weather prohibits Kirkwood from finishing first round

Rain prevented Neshannock High graduate Marissa Kirkwood from finishing her first round of a golf tournament Monday.
There were still 33 golfers playing the first round when play was suspended because of darkness. A storm moved through the area and suspended play with Kirkwood in the early stages of her second nine. Play resumed, but Kirkwood and the other golfers ran out of daylight.
Kirkwood sits tied for 22nd, six shots back, in the 90th Ladies National Golf Association Amateur Championship. The tournament is being held at Tennessee Grasslands — Foxland Links Course in Gallatin, Tennessee. The event is a 54-hole stroke play tournament.
Kirkwood carded a 36 on the front and she has a 33 through eight holes on the back for a one-over 69 with one hole to play before she completes her opening round.
A total of 134 golfers were entered in the tournament. But that number is down 132 after one golfer withdrew and another was disqualified.
Last week, Kirkwood competed in the 120th Women’s Western Amateur golf tournament at Prestwick Country Club in Frankfurt, Illinois.
Kirkwood finished tied for eighth in the stroke play format with a 71-74—145 after the second day of play. The top 32 players advanced into a match-play format. Kirkwood was defeated by Chelsea Dantonio, 5 and 4, in the first round of the round of 32 bracket.
Kirkwood recently graduated from Kent State University and will return for one more year in the fall and spring seasons.
