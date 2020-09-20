Reis Watkins delivered again for the Shenango High football team.
The Wildcats’ defense took care of Fort Cherry as well.
Watkins accounted for 258 total yards offensively with four touchdowns, and the Shenango defense pitched a shutout in a 44-0 WPIAL Big Seven Conference home win Saturday night.
The win pushes the Wildcats to 2-0 in the league and 2-0 overall.
“It’s always good, especially when you only have seven games,” Shenango coach Jimmy Graham said of starting 2-0. “We take it one game at a time. It’s always important to win your home games and start the season strong.
“The kids are playing well as a team. They’re supporting each other out there and they’re celebrating. It’s been fun so far.”
Watkins ran for 227 yards on 23 attempts with four scores, while completing his lone pass for 31 yards and a score. He also made a team-leading six tackles.
“He had another real strong performance on both sides of the ball,” Graham said of Watkins. “The line did a great job blocking.
“We’ll use Reis as much as we can until another team can stop us. He’s been running really hard, north and south. That’s what we expected.”
Watkins scored on runs of 5, 28, 8 and 5 yards. His scoring pass of 31 yards went to C.J. Miller.
Shenango’s defense forced three turnovers and posted three sacks.
“We have a lot of speed on defense and we’re strong up front,” Graham said. “One of the things that we emphasize is tackling.”
Dalton Peters scooped up a fumble and raced 70 yards for a fourth-quarter touchdown for the Wildcats.
Shenango returns to action at 7 p.m. Friday when it travels to Cornell (1-1) for a conference matchup. It’s the first road game of the season for the Wildcats as well as the first Friday game.
“Cornell is very athletic from what we’ve seen on film,” Graham said. “We’ll game plan for them.
“As far as Friday night goes, we’re used to Friday games. The kids will be ready to play on Friday. It will be nice to get into a little bit of a rhythm.”
