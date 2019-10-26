A tough season for the Mohawk High football team ended on a positive note Friday night.
The Warriors came from behind to beat Summit Academy 27-16 in nonleague action at the Mohawk field.
Mohawk struggled this season with the loss of 11 seniors after winning a Midwestern Conference championship and advancing to the WPIAL Class 2A quarterfinals.
The Warriors won just two games this season, but they were the last two, against Ellwood City Lincoln and Summit.
In addition, Mohawk captured the Tri-County middle school championship this week, so the future looks bright.
The Warriors scored at the 4:50 mark of the first quarter when lineman Josh Kurtz recovered a fumble and returned it 35 yards for the score. Dylan Lloyd added the PAT kick.
Summit (1-9) answered with a 37-yard pass from Paul Hines to Camar Washington-Curry and added the two-point conversion for an 8-7 Knights lead.
Mohawk went up 14-8 on a 33-yard pass from John Voss to Cory Brown with 57 seconds left in the first period and Lloyd added the PAT. It was the Warriors' first touchdown pass of the season.
Summit added eight more points when Hines intercepted a Voss pass and went 95 yards to the pay station with 20 seconds left and a 16-14 lead at the half.
The third quarter was scoreless, but Mohawk took the lead again on a 25-yard run by Brian Cline at the 7:50 mark. Cline added an insurance TD with 2:03 left. Lloyd tacked on the PAT boot after the second score.
Brown had two receptions for 47 yards through the air, six carries for 55 yards on the ground and four interceptions on offense.
Cline rushed for 132 yards on 19 carries.
