Wampum native Johns named an NHL Masterson Trophy finalist

NEW YORK — Wampum native Stephen Johns of the Dallas Stars was named Thursday as a finalist for the NHL’s 2019-20 Bill Masterton Memorial Trophy.
The award is given to the “player who best exemplifies the qualities of perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey.”
Johns, a 2010 graduate of Ellwood City Lincoln High, missed the entire 2018-19 season and the first 47 games of this season with post-traumatic headaches. Johns, 28, returned to the ice Feb. 3 against the New York Rangers and scored his first goal of the season in a 5-3 win. In 17 games this year, he has two goals and three assists.
Earlier this offseason, Johns won Dallas’ comeback player of the year award.
The Stars are 37-24-8 with 82 points and will be the fourth seed when the NHL season restarts.
The local chapters of the Professional Hockey Writers Association (PHWA) submitted nominations for the Masterton Trophy after the conclusion of the regular season and the top three vote-getters were designated as finalists. The winner will be revealed during the Conference Finals, with the exact date, format and time to be determined.
The other finalists are the Philadelphia Flyers’ Oskar Lindblom and the Ottawa Senators’ Bobby Ryan.
