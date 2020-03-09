HERSHEY — When you are No. 1 in Pennsylvania in wrestling it is a really big deal. For senior Austin Walley of Ellwood City Lincoln High School it means even more.
The talented 182-pounder is the first-ever state mat champion from the school, defeating previously undefeated Dylan Bennett of Montoursville, 6-5, in the PIAA Class 2A Championship finals Saturday at Hershey Giant Center.
“He’s the first in history at the school,” said first-year head coach John Fleming. “They had never had a WPIAL, region or state champ before Austin. This is huge for the program.
“He’s the captain and leader on the team. He put in the extra work all year long whenever possible. We toughened up the schedule to help get him ready. Hopefully he will be the catalyst to building the program. After he took fourth last year, we saw more young kids coming out for the team. He can be a big part of having others getting to this level.”
In the semifinals Saturday morning, Walley defeated Andrew Sharer of Penns Valley, 5-3. In the finals against Bennett, Walley and Fleming mapped out a plan to determine the outcome of the match on his feet because the Mountoursville ace was tough on top.
Walley scored the first takedown and led 2-1. In the second, he kicked out Bennett and scored another takedown to go up 4-2. However, Bennett — proving true the Robert Burns quote that “best laid plan of mice and men often go awry” — nailed a reversal to tie the count at 4 and rode out the period with legs.
In the final frame, there were a few stalemates as Bennett hooked in the legs. However, with time ticking away and on a restart, Walley trapped a leg as Bennett attempted to throw it in and came “out the backdoor” for a reversal. He put Bennett back on his feet and avoided any takedown attempts for the well-designed victory.
“We knew that kid was an awesome leg rider,” said Fleming, a former standout at Lakeview High in Mercer County. “I’m a leg man so we worked on that in practice on how to avoid them and how to get out.
“The one move he hit in the match we had just worked on. It’s gratifying to see things you work on in practice pay off.”
Walley, a son of Matt Walley and Lisa Antuono, is headed for Bucknell University to wrestle next year, but he definitely was driven to have the label of state champion to take with him.
“I looked at my fourth-place medal a lot of times this past year,” Walley said. “I told myself I wasn’t going to take fourth again, I was going to get first.”
Walley closed out his senior year with a 45-1 record and 139-25 career mark. Upon hearing that Fleming had pointed to him as a trailblazer for the future of the program, Walley said, “Awesome. I hope I can inspire others. I am proud to be the first state champ, but I want to see the second state champ soon.”
So do Fleming and the Ellwood City faithful.
Lynn Saternow is the sports editor of The Sharon Herald, a sister paper of the New Castle News, who was covering his 50th high school state championship. He can be reached at lsaternow@sharonherald.com
