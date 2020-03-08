HERSHEY — Ellwood City Lincoln's Austin Walley won the school's first state wrestling championship Saturday afternoon at Hershey's GIANT Center.
Walley, wrestling in the 182-pound bracket, decisioned Montoursville's Dylan Bennett, 6-5. Bennett entered the bout with a perfect 39-0 record.
Walley scored takedowns in the fist and second periods, before scoring two more points in the third period on a reversal with 1:05 remaining to take a 6-4 lead.
The Bucknell-bound Walley finished his senior season as the WPIAL and Southwest regional champion. His final record is 45-1 on the year.
