Two of Lawrence County’s three wrestlers remain alive after the opening round of the PIAA Class 2A Championships at the Giant Center in Hershey.
Ellwood City Lincoln senior Austin Walley easily won his opening match at 182 pounds. Walley, the WPIAL champion, improved to 42-1 on the season with a 21-6 technical fall over Vito Pelosi of Slippery Rock.
Walley will meet Jacob Freese (33-10) of Line Mountain in Friday’s quarterfinal. Freese scored an 11-3 major decision over Brad Morrison of West Perry in his opening match.
Laurel junior Mitch Miles is in the consolation round at 285 pounds after losing to Dawson Brown of Northeast Bradford 3-1.
“Brown had been to the state competition twice and was very experienced,” Spartans coach Kevin Carmichael said. “It was a close match to the end.”
Miles then won by fall over Jake Moyer of Fairfield at 1:00.
Miles now will take on Matt Watkins of Tamaqua in the consolation.
It will take three more wins for him to get to the podium.
Laurel freshman Colin Bartley was eliminated after a pair of opening defeats at 106 pounds.
Bartley lost to Ryan Kelly 6-0 of Conwell-Egan in the opener, then fell to Nathan Pelesky of North Star 12-4 in the consolation round.
