Wilmington’s Reese Walker scored four goals and added two assists to lead Wilmington to a 10-2 Region 1-1A home win over Kennedy Catholic.
Lindsey Martineau and Emily Huff scored two goals each for Wilmington (5-0, 9-3). Ava Krepp and Ashley Wignall added one tally each.
Emilia Labbiento and Lindsey Martineau posted two assists each for Wilmington. Krepp, Hannah Lockhart and Sabrina Devite posted one assist apiece.
The Lady Greyhounds led 8-2 at the half.
Taylor Kendall made two saves in goal to earn the win.
Girls tennis
Wilmington sweeps
The Lady Greyhounds rolled up a 5-0 District 10, Region 1-2A home verdict over Sharon.
Ashlynn McAllen, Taylor Dlugozima and Grace Hendrickson picked up singles wins for Wilmington (12-1, 12-2).
Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (No. 1) and Savannah Bailey/Leah Hickman (No. 2) earned doubles wins for the Lady Greyhounds.
Following are the results:
WILMINGTON 5, SHARON 0SINGLES
1. Ashlynn McAllen (W) def. Faith McSherry 6-0, 6-2.
2. Taylor Dlugozima (W) def. Lily George 6-0, 6-3.
3. Grace Hendrickson (W) def. Lily George 6-2, 6-1.
DOUBLES
1. Anna McGinnis/Kaylee Vastano (W) def. Emma Barborak/Ella Connelly 6-2, 6-0.
2. Savannah Bailey/Leah Hickman (W) def. Miranda Metro/Emily Lipke 6-2, 6-3.
