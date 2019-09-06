Reese Walker scored two goals to lead the Lady Greyhounds to a 2-0 District 10, nonregion road win over Eisenhower.
Lindsey Martineau assisted on both goals for Wilmington (3-0).
The teams battled to a scoreless duel in the first half.
Leah Gerstnecker made nine saves to earn her second consecutive shutout in goal.
