Jacob Wagner shot a 1-under-par 35 to earn medalist honors in the New Castle High golf team’s 240-264 WPIAL Section 5-3A victory over Beaver yesterday over the front nine at Seven Oaks Country Club.
“Jake chipped in for an eagle on No. 7, which is a par 5,” Red Hurricane coach David Beavon said. “It was a really nice shot.”
Wagner finished as medalist. Teammates Rocco Bernadino and George Joseph shot 44s, Dom Cade a 56 and Josh Hoerner a 61.
The ‘Canes are now 4-5 in the section, 4-5 overall.
Shenango 203, Union 242
Tommy George shot a 36 to lead the Wildcats in Section 5-2A action at Sylvan Heights.
Zach Herb added a 40, Brayden Cast a 39, Vince Sibeto a 42 and Hunter Deal a 46 for Shenango (6-4, 6-4).
For Union, Dom Summers led the way with a 40, Brayden Porter a 47, Vinny Fuleno a 48, Sully Egbert a 52 and Zach Chornenky a 55.
