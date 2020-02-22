Wade headed to Case Western

Laurel High’s Dom Wade will continue his football career at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.
The senior signed his national letter-of-intent Friday.
Wade was named the WPIAL Class 1A Big Seven Conference’s defensive player of the year in 2019.
Wade earned first-team honors at running back and linebacker as well as defensive player of the year. He rushed for 790 yards, threw for 35 yards and scored 10 touchdowns.
