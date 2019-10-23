Wade has dual role as starter, mentor for Spartans

While Dom Wade is not officially on the coaching staff for the Laurel High football team, unofficially, he certainly is.
Wade a senior fullback-middle linebacker, is a “coach on the field” for Spartans coach Brian Cooper.
On Friday night, the 6-foot, 231-pound Wade was the workhorse, rushing for 89 yards on 27 carries in a 23-15 home win over previously unbeaten Sto-Rox. He also had 3.5 tackles on defense, including one solo and five assists.
“Dom knows both our offense and defense inside and out,” Cooper said. “When he’s on the field, he’s definitely like a coach out there.”
Wade said he stepped into the leadership role after watching and learning from those who preceded him. He is a three-year starter who saw considerable action as a freshman.
“When I played as a freshman, we had great leaders and they really set an example for what a good team leader should do,” he said. “I wanted to step into that role and I’ve been able to.”
Wade became the team’s quarterback last season when the prior year’s starter, Will Shaffer, suffered a season-ending injury. Wade moved to fullback this year when Shaffer returned, but is all over the field, according to Cooper.
“Dom knows every position on the field and he has played most of them — he’s played quarterback, fullback, guard, he blocks when we need him to,” Cooper said.
“We knew we had to manage the ball on offense to control the game against Sto-Rox and Dom got a lot of tough yards for us. He is a punishing running back who gives you a lot of yards after the first hit. It’s hard to bring him down. With our Wing-T, the fullback gets a lot of carries.
“When we want Cam Smith to get outside on the counter and Danny Blank is in at running back, it creates a lot of things we can do. Danny was a fullback last year, so Dom can go to the wing, just to give us a different look,” he added.
“I have played every position except center,” Wade said. “It doesn’t matter to me where I play. I just do whatever I need to for us to win.”
Cooper said Wade, a son of Kevin and Amanda Wade, is getting a lot of Division II and Division III looks.
“I definitely want to play football and major in finance in college, but I haven’t made a final decision,” Wade said.
Alas, Laurel (4-2 in the Big Seven Conference, 6-3 overall) will just miss out on a WPIAL Class 1A playoff berth. The Spartans started out 4-0 but lost to both Our Lady of the Sacred Heart and Cornell after suffering a bevy of injuries to starters. Sto-Rox leads the conference standings at 6-1, with OLSH and Cornell both at 5-1. Although the Spartans likely will win when they host Northgate (0-5, 0-7) on Friday night, only two teams automatically make the playoffs out of each Class 1A conference. Since the two additional wild card teams can’t come from the same conference, Laurel is out.
“We had our opportunities and battled through the injuries and came close but didn’t get there,” Cooper said. “We are disappointed, but can only control what we can control. The kids still had a great season.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.