The WPIAL volleyball playoffs are here for five county schools.
Laurel, Neshannock, Shenango and Ellwood City Lincoln will compete for a Class 2A title, while Union is set to challenge for a Class A crown.
UNION PERFECTION
The Lady Scots captured their first section title in the program’s 41-year history. Union did it in style, too, with an unbeaten (10-0) Section 1 run. The Lady Scots were awarded a No. 5 seed and take on 12th-seeded Riverview on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Seneca Valley.
“We’re just going to play our game,” Union coach Nicolle Benincase said. “We come into every match with the same mentality. If we do that and play our game, we’ll be just fine.”
Union, loaded with experience, hopes to make a run for a championship after falling in the first round last year.
“These girls do not like to lose. They’ve had their sights sets on the section title and, now, we’re onto the next goal,” Benincase said. “We have a lot of trustworthy kids on the roster. We are ready to come in and play our game, no matter what. We just have to stay out of our own heads.”
The Lady Scots feature a deep and experienced rotation. It paid off in the squad’s best season, yet.
“Most of them are returning from last year and they have all the things I can’t teach, like heart, grit and determination,” Benincase said. “We’ve only lost five sets in the section. They come in and take care of business and they move on.”
The team has shown improvement throughout the year and become tougher to play against.
“Something that we decided to take better care of this year is the net. We’ve become a much better blocking team as time has gone on,” Benincase said. “It helps to have Kelly Cleaver, a 6-footer, and Zoe Lepri and Elise Booker, among others. They have worked hard this whole year. We’ve become more athletic and agile, too. They have the skills and they have the abilities to take on tough teams and take care of the net and take care of the ball. Serve receive was a big issue for us in the past. We know how to take care of the ball. Our postseason goals are to take care of the net.”
LAUREL LEADS FOUR LOCALS
Laurel emerged from the Section 1-2A gauntlet with a 13-1 record. The Lady Spartans got a No. 3 seed and play the Carmichaels-Valley winner on Wednesday at Avonworth. Neshannock was awarded a No. 4 seed and battles the Brentwood-Derry winner Wednesday at Plum. Shenango, the No. 10 seed, plays No. 7 South Allegheny on Wednesday at Armstrong. Ellwood City meets Southmoreland in tonight’s play-in match.
“I was happy to see our overall section did really well,” Laurel coach Jim Aggas said. “We had three of the top 10 teams in the tournament and Ellwood played us hard in two good matches.”
The Lady Spartans were hoping to come away with an undefeated section title, but the Lady Lancers (12-2) prevailed, 3-1, in Thursday’s section finale.
“Neshannock has a really good team, but we faltered a little bit,” Aggas said. “I let the girls know that we can let this loss hurt us or use it as a springboard and go forward. I am sure that’s what we’re going to do. It’s quite the accomplishment to go 13-1 in our section. I am happy with where we are and the experience we have.”
Shenango (10-4) reached the quarterfinals last season, while Ellwood City (9-5) was the WPIAL runner-up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.