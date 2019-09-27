The Union High School volleyball team posted a 25-7, 25-17, 25-9 Section 1-1A home win over Quigley Catholic on Thursday.
Union is now 4-4 in the section.
Shenango cruises
The Lady Wildcats captured a 25-19 25-15 25-16 Section 1-1A road win over Beaver County Christian.
Angel Klein notched eight points and five digs for Shenango (8-0), while Shannon Linz added seven points and 32 assists. Emma Callahan served six points.
Kylee Rubin recorded seven points, six digs and 13 kills for the Lady Wildcats, while Emilee Fedrizzi contributed five points, five digs and 14 kills.
Grace Merkel blocked four shots for Shenango and Johanna Kraner slammed five kills.
The Lady Wildcats won the JV match as well, 25-12, 25-10.
Kassidy Peters posted eight points and 18 assists for Shenango, while Hanna Zeigler and Kylee Rubin served five aces apiece. Emilee Fedrizzi slammed seven kills for the winners and Johanna Kraner collected five.
Lady Lancers prevail
Neshannock rolled to a 25-9, 25-10, 25-7 Section 1-2A home win over Beaver Falls.
Grace Beal paced the Lady Lancers (4-3, 4-4) with 17 points and Chloe Cosgrove collected 17 points, seven aces and eight kills.
Neshannock won the JV match as well, 25-7, 25-9.
Ellwood suffers setback
The Lady Wolverines dropped a 24-26, 25-20, 25-17, 27-25 Section 1-2A home decision to Beaver.
Avory Elchison contributed 17 digs and 11 kills for the Lady Wolverines, while Angelina Nardone notched 33 assists. Saylee Grinnen blocked six shots for the hosts and Danielle McCowin served three aces.
Lady ‘Canes fall
Hampton knocked off host New Castle, 25-14, 29-27, 25-20 in a Section 4-3A contest.
Sarah Hunyadi scooped up six digs for the Lady ‘Canes and Teasia Stewart was next with four.
India Bailey chipped in with five kills and four digs for New Castle, while Kerri Lyles slammed five kills. Aliya Blackshear added four kills.
Mohawk falls
New Brighton topped the visiting Lady Warriors 25-17, 25-21, 25-23 in Section 1-2A action.
Megan Veon had eight kills, three blocks and 11 digs for Mohawk (2-7). Mackenzie Kushma added nine assists and Cassie Jones nine digs.
The Lady Warriors were 25-21, 25-13 varsity winners. Krista Kunkle had five digs and Audrey Magno three aces, eight kills and three blocks for Mohawk.
