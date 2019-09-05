Union topped visiting Aliquippa, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-20 in a Section 1-1A match at home.
Christian Pasquarello led Union (2-0) with 12 digs and three aces, Hanna Bowen with 17 assists, Nina Casalandra with three kills, 10 digs and five aces and Madison Wynn with 14 kills, five digs and five aces.
The Lady Scots won the JV match, 26-24, 25-9.
Ella Casalandra had seven assists and five aces for the victors, with Elise Booker adding 11 digs and three kills and Zoe Lepri six kills.
Laurel bests New Brighton
The Lady Spartans opened their season with a 25-12, 25-9, 25-18 Section 1-2A win.
Faith Gibson sparked Laurel with 10 points, three aces and 14 assists. Reese Bintrim chipped in with 10 kills, Johnna Hill 11 points and 14 passes, Mackenzie Miles had 14 passes, Lily Pancher netted 12 points, Mikayla Slater added eight points and five kills and Jaeleigh Henderson finished with five kills.
The Lady Spartans won the JV match, 25-9, 25-14. Lucia Lombardo had 17 points, seven aces and eight assists for Laurel, while Bailey Hill added five points and four aces.
Mohawk loses in three
The Lady Warriors fell to visiting Hopewell in Section 1-2A action, 25-11, 25-18, 25-9.
Mackenzie Kushma had three assists for Mohawk in its season opener.
The Lady Warriors’ JV team lost in two sets, 25-14, 25-17.
Krista Kunkle had three digs and Audrey Magno added three aces for Mohawk.
