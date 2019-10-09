The Shenango High volleyball team captured a championship Tuesday night.
Emma Callahan collected 14 points to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-15 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Rochester. The victory clinches the section championship for Shenango (11-0 section, 11-0 overall).
Johanna Kraner delivered nine kills for Shenango, while Kylee Rubin and Grace Merkel contributed seven kills and seven points each. Shannon Linz posted 24 assists for the Lady Wildcats and Emilee Fedrizzi followed with six kills.
Shenango won the JV match as well, 25-17, 25-17.
Kassidy Peters paced the Lady Wildcats with six points and seven assists.
Wilmington rolls to victory
The Lady Greyhounds recorded a 25-14. 25-7, 25-12 District 10, Region 2-2A road sweep of Oil City.
Madison Wigley tallied 19 assists, five digs and 11 aces for Wilmington (2-3, 7-6). Keegan McConahy chipped in with 11 kills and three digs for the winners, while Gabi Lego slammed eight kills.
Alex Anderson added three kills and four digs for Wilmington. Rachel Lego followed with five assists, three kills, three digs and three aces for the Lady Greyhounds and Mackenzie Wigley chipped in with six digs and three aces.
Laurel tops Mohawk
The Lady Spartans notched a 25-21, 25-9, 25-12 in a Section 1-2A road win over the Lady Warriors.
Reagan Atkins slammed 14 kills for Laurel (8-3, 8-4) and Mikyla Slater served 16 points with three kills. Mackenzie Miles tallied 24 passes for the Lady Spartans, Faith Gibson garnered 18 assists and Jaeleigh Henderson posted five points and four kills.
Cassie Jones scooped up four digs for Mohawk (3-11) and Mackenzie Kushma followed with seven assists.
Laurel won the JV match as well, 25-8, 25-15.
Lucia Lombardo led the Lady Spartans with 12 assists, eight points and four aces. Lexi Elliot scored eight points for the winners and Mia Lombardo added eight passes.
Union wins in four
The Lady Scots regrouped for a 22-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-21 Section 1-1A road win over over South Side Beaver.
Christian Pasquarello produced 17 digs for Union (6-5, 7-6) and Madison Wynn was next with seven kills, three blocks, three aces and 13 digs. Madeline Kassi collected five digs.
Union rallied to win the JV match, 23-25, 25-17, 15-11.
Sydney Wrona notched four kills and nine digs for the Lady Scots and Elise Booker scooped up nine digs. Madison Mangelli contributed three kills and five digs.
Neshannock cruises
The Lady Lancers rolled to a 25-13, 25-10, 25-16 Section 1-2A road win over New Brighton.
Zoe Vitale served eight points for Neshannock (6-4, 6-6) and Kaylee George was next with seven kills and seven points. Maddi DeMatteo delivered six kills with seven points for the winners.
The Lady Lancers won the JV match as well, 25-15, 16-24, 15-6.
Maya Mrozek scored 11 points for Neshannock.
