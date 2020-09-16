The Shenango High volleyball team started the season on a positive note.
Emilee Fedrizzi recorded 21 points, 10 digs and nine kills to lead the Lady Wildcats to a 25-23, 25-6, 25-12 WPIAL Section 1-2A road win over Neshannock. It was the season opener for both schools.
Ashley DeCarbo delivered nine digs for Shenango, while Kylee Rubin registered eight kills and four aces. Kassidy Peters posted six points and 23 assists for the winners.
Shenango won the JV match, 25-18, 25-11.
Makenna Emerick served up six aces for the Lady Wildcats.
Union defeats Aliquippa
The Lady Scots breezed to a 25-14, 25-16, 25-11 Section 1-1A road win over the Lady Quips.
Hannah Bowen recorded four aces and 15 assists for Union, while Haley Degitz scooped up six digs. Aleigha Toy tallied three aces and four kills.
Amanda Book slammed seven kills for the victors, while Elise Booker added six aces, five kills, and four digs. Kendall Preuhs posted five aces and five digs, and Raquel Zarlingo scooped up five digs.
The Lady Scots won the JV match as well, 25-6, 25-16.
Lady Warriors roll
Talia Magno recorded 14 points, with six aces and four assists in leading Mohawk to a 25-13, 25-19, 25-23 road win over Beaver Falls.
Jenny Lyda chipped in with 12 points and nine aces for the winners, and Abby Granato was next with five kills.
Mohawk won the JV match, 25-3, 25-20.
Morgan Fry paced the Lady Warriors with 19 points, including five aces. Jenna Barth contributed 16 points and six aces.
Wilmington prevails
The Lady Greyhounds opened their season with a 25-19, 25-17, 25-18 victory over visiting Kennedy Catholic.
Remi Koi had 15 digs and three aces, Rachel Lego 13 digs and 11 assists and Kaila Lahr seven kills for the victors.
Lady Wolverines top Laurel
Ellwood City blanked Laurel, 25-15, 27-25, 25-20 in Section 1-2A action at the Lady Spartans’ court.
Maria Ioanilli scooped up 12 digs for the Lady Wolverines.
Josey Fortuna posted 22 assists for Laurel.
