The New Castle High volleyball team picked up a win Thursday.
The Lady ‘Canes outlasted Lincoln Park, 25-22, 25-22, 25-18 in WPIAL Section 4-3A action at home.
Raquel Rivera had four assists for New Castle (2-7 section, 3-7 overall), Aliya Blackshear nine kills, Teasia Stewart 10 aces and 12 kills, Sarah Hunyadi five aces and India Bailey five kills.
Union falls in five
The Lady Scots dropped a 25-22, 14-25, 13-25, 26-24, 15-8 Section 1-1A verdict to visiting Western Beaver.
Madison Wynn paced Union (5-5) with 15 kills, 15 digs and six aces, while Christian Pasquarello provided 23 digs and three aces. Raquel Zarlingo chipped in with 19 digs and eight aces for the Lady Scots and Haley Degitz scooped up 17 digs.
Hannah Bowen and Kendall Preuhs recorded nine digs apiece for Union and Rachel Bowen contributed five digs and three kills.
Union won the JV match, 25-11, 25-17.
Shenango cruises
The Lady Wildcats posted a 25-10, 25-16, 25-10 Section 1-1A home victory over South Side Beaver.
Emilee Fedrizzi led Shenango (10-0) with 14 points and five kills. Shannon Linz was next with 24 assists, while Kylee Rubin recorded nine service points, six aces and nine kills.
Emma Callahan collected six points for the Lady Wildcats and Grace Merkel was next with eight kills and five points.
The Lady Wildcats captured the JV match as well, 25-17, 25-20.
Kassidy Peters registered 18 assists and five service points for Shenango, while Emilee Fedrizzi followed with 10 kills and five points. Morgan Pisula tallied five points for the victors.
Neshannock sweeps Mohawk
Chloe Cosgrove served 11 aces and added five kills for the Lady Lancers in a 25-10, 25-10, 25-10 Section 1-2A home decision over the Lady Warriors.
Grace Beal contributed 10 points and six aces for Neshannock (5-4, 5-5), while Zoe Vitale added nine points. Maddie DeMatteo slammed six kills for the victors.
Mackenzie Kushma had three kills and Cassie Jones three digs for Mohawk.
Neshannock won the JV match as well, 25-14, 17-25, 15-13.
Krista Kunkle collected six kills for Mohawk.
