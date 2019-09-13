The Laurel High volleyball team picked up a victory Thursday night against Mohawk.
The Lady Spartans prevailed in three sets, 25-19, 25-15, 25-16, in WPIAL Section 1-2A action at the Laurel court.
Talia Magno had four kills and seven blocks for Mohawk (0-3, 0-4), while Tori Micco added three kills, and Cassie Jones had 12 digs. Mackenzie Kushma added three digs and nine assists, while Jenny Lyda recorded four kills and 10 digs and Leah Boston chipped in with five digs.
Laurel also prevailed in JV action in three sets, 25-14, 20-25, 15-9. Krista Kunkle had five kills and three digs and Mikaela Theisler added three digs and five assists for the Lady Warriors.
No information was reported for Laurel.
New Castle earns win
The Lady ‘Canes picked up their first victory of the year in three set, 25-19, 25-22, 25-21, in Section 4-3A action over visiting Central Valley.
Aliya Blackshear led New Castle with 17 kills, while Kerri Lyles had five kills and Davion Blanchard added three kills. Teasia Stewart chipped in with five kills and four aces, and Raquel Rivera recorded four aces.
New Castle is now 1-3 in the section and overall.
Neshannock victorious
The Lady Lancers topped visiting New Brighton, 25-10, 25-14, 25-23, in Section 1-2A action.
Neshannock is now 3-1 in the section, and stands at 3-2 overall.
Kaylee George had 14 points and three blocks for the winners, while Alexa Vitale added 10 points and Chloe Cosgrove chipped in with nine points and five kills.
Neshannock won the JV match in two sets, 25-13, 25-12.
Shenango a winner
The visiting Lady Wildcats bested Rochester, 25-12, 25-11, 25-9, in Section 1-1A action.
Hannah Zeigler had 12 points, Emilee Fedrizzi added eight points and five aces, and Emma Callahan recorded six points. Shannon Linz added five aces and 21 assists, while Grace Merkel recorded six aces and 12 kills and Johanna Kraner chipped in with seven kills for Shenango.
The Lady Wildcats won the JV game, 25-15, 25-12. Kassidy Peters recorded 17 assists and Fedrizzi added seven kills and five digs for Shenango.
Wigley leads Wilmington
Madison Wigley had 15 assists and 10 digs in the Lady Greyhounds’ four-set 21-25, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20 District 10, Region 2-2A nailbiter over Greenville.
Alex Anderson added 11 digs, and Keegan McConahy recorded seven kills and added 13 digs. Rachel Lego recorded 11 assists and nine digs, McKenzie Wigley added eight digs and Paige Peterson chipped in with six kills for the Lady Greyhounds.
