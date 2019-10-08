Keegan McConahy

Wilmington's Keegan McConahy spikes against Reynolds during Monday's match in Transfer.

 CORY BYKNISH | Herald

Wilmington breezed to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 District 10, nonregion home victory over West Middlesex.

Keegan McConhay recorded nine kills, seven digs and three aces for the Lady Greyhounds. Rachel Lego contributed seven assists, four blocks, four digs and four aces, while Madison Wigley chipped in with six assists, three kills, four digs and three aces.

Alex Anderson added three kills, three blocks and eight digs. McKenzie Wigley scooped up seven digs.

Lady ‘Canes fall

New Castle dropped a 25-18, 26-24, 25-11 Section 4-3A decision to Mars.

The Lady ‘Canes are now 2-8 in the section, 3-8 overall.

Sports Writer

Ron Poniewasz Jr. is a sports writer at the New Castle News. Email him at rponiewasz@ncnewsonline.com.

