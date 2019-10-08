Wilmington breezed to a 25-18, 25-19, 25-18 District 10, nonregion home victory over West Middlesex.
Keegan McConhay recorded nine kills, seven digs and three aces for the Lady Greyhounds. Rachel Lego contributed seven assists, four blocks, four digs and four aces, while Madison Wigley chipped in with six assists, three kills, four digs and three aces.
Alex Anderson added three kills, three blocks and eight digs. McKenzie Wigley scooped up seven digs.
Lady ‘Canes fall
New Castle dropped a 25-18, 26-24, 25-11 Section 4-3A decision to Mars.
The Lady ‘Canes are now 2-8 in the section, 3-8 overall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.