The Wilmington High volleyball team edged host Reynolds, 25-18, 25-23, 18-25, 25-17 in District 10, Region 2-2A action last night.
Madison Wigley led the Lady Greyhounds with 15 assists, eight kills and four aces. Keegan McConahy had three assists and eight kills, Rachel Lego 11 assists and four kills, Gabi Lego six kills, Alex Anderson three kills and Tigest Kelliher five digs.
Ellwood rolls past foe
The Lady Wolverines posted a 25-5, 25-4, 25-8 nonsection home win over Rochester.
Angelina Nardone notched 23 assists for Ellwood City Lincoln and Breanna Reisinger scooped up nine digs.
Danielle McCowin slammed eight kills with three blocks for the Lady Wolverines and Saylee Grinnen delivered six aces.
Boys golfShenango edges Ellwood
Tommy George and Hunter Deal both shot a 42 to lead the Wildcats to a 220-226 Section 5-2A win over the Wolverines at Del-Mar.
Zach Herb followed with a 43 for Shenango (5-4, 5-4) and Brayden Cast carded a 46. Thomas Presnar provided a 47 for the winners.
Milo Sesti shot a 39 to pace Ellwood City Lincoln. Joey Hudson (40), Geoffrey Baker (47), Zach Polojac (49) and Tyler Richards (51) also scored for the Wolverines.
New Castle falls
Jacob Wagner shot a 40 for the Red Hurricane in a 202-242 Section 5-3A loss to Blackhawk on the par-36 third nine at Black Hawk Golf Course.
Josh Hoerner and George Joseph both fired a 48 for New Castle (3-5, 3-5), while Dom Natale notched a 52. Rocco Bernadina added a 54.
Mohawk falls to Riverside
The Panthers’ Skyler Fox and Justin Hand tied for medalist honors with 1-under-par 34s in Section 5-2A action over the front nine at Stonecrest.
For the Warriors, Jack Barth shot a 38, followed by Preston McConell with a 41, Jackson Miller with a 44, Kevan Yorns with a 53 and David Petti with a 54.
Mohawk is 2-5 in the section, 2-5 overall.
