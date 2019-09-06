The Ellwood City Lincoln volleyball team posted a 25-12, 25-12, 25-16 homecourt victory in Section 1-2A action.
Saylee Grinnen had seven kills and three blocks for the winners, while Angie Nardone added four aces, 22 assists and 12 digs.
Talia Magno had six kills and three blocks for the Lady Warriors, while Cassie Jones added seven digs, Megan Veon three kills and Mackenzie Kushma three aces and six assists.
Mohawk is now 0-2, 0-2.
Ellwood won the JV match, 25-10, 25-16.
Audrey Magno had four kills, Mikaela Theisler seven assists and Krista Kunkle three digs for the Lady Warriors.
Lady Lancers fall
Beaver nipped host Neshannock 25-20, 25-20, 25-21 in Section 1-2A play.
Madison DeMatteo had six blocks, Kaylee George five blocks and Grace Beal four kills for the Lady Lancers (1-1, 1-1).
Neshannock won the JV match, 26-24, 25-23, 15-11.
Shenango rolls
The Lady Wildcats breezed to a 25-10, 25-6, 25-9 Section 1-1A home win over Quigley Catholic.
Kassidy Peters posted 12 assists for Shenango (2-0) and Grace Merkel served up eight aces. Angel Klein collected 11 points and six aces for the winners, while Emilee Fedrezzi slammed seven kills. Johanna Kraner followed with six kills and Kylee Rubin added five.
There was no JV match.
Wilmington falls in five
The Lady Greyhounds dropped a 25-27, 26-24, 20-25, 25-21, 15-12 District 10, nonregion road decision to West Middlesex.
Madison Wigley recorded nine assists and five aces for Wilmington, while Rachel Lego tallied seven assists and five digs.
Keegan McConahy contributed five kills, eight digs and three aces for the winners. Gabi Lego slammed six kills for the Lady Greyhounds.
Lady ‘Canes fall
New Castle lost to Ambridge in Section 4-3A action, 25-16, 25-20, 22-25, 25-17.
No other statistical information was provided.
The Lady ‘Canes lost the JV match as well, 15-25, 25-16, 15-10.
