The Ellwood City Lincoln volleyball edged Laurel in a Section 1-2A showdown on Thursday.
The Lady Wolverines won in four sets, 25-16, 23-25, 25-15, 25-23.
Angelina Nardone led Ellwood City Lincoln with 24 assists and Taylor Covert collected 18 digs. Avory Elchison spiked nine shots for the winners and Saylee Grinnen posted six aces.
Reagan Atkins had four passes and 10 kills for Laurel (3-1, 3-2), while Faith Gibson added three digs, four service points and 32 assists; Mackenzie Miles eight digs, 26 passes and four service points. Joselynn Fortuna three digs, five passes and nine kills.
The Lady Spartans’ JV team won, 25-23, 14-25, 15-7. Mia Lombardo had seven digs and 25 passes and Lucia Lombardo 13 assists for Laurel.
Shenango tops Western Beaver
Emilee Fedrizzi served up 12 points to propel the Lady Wildcats to a 25-16, 25-9, 25-17 Section 1-1A home win over the Lady Golden Beavers.
Grace Merkel slammed 11 kills for Shenango (6-0, 6-0) and Emma Callahan collected nine points. Shannon Linz delivered seven points, seven aces, five kills and 20 aces.
Shenango won the JV match, 25-12, 25-21. Kassidy Peters posted five points and 12 assists for the Lady Wildcats and Leyna Mason notched six aces.
Cailyn Sheirer scored five points via the serve and Emilee Fedrizzi spiked eight kills.
Mohawk falls to Beaver
Beaver beat visiting Mohawk in Section 1-2A action, 25-7, 25-8, 25-11.
Cassie Jones scooped up 12 digs for the Lady Warriors (1-5) and Angel Lindsay was next with eight. Megan Veon (6), Jenny Lyda (5) and Tori Micco (3) also added digs.
Mohawk lost the JV match, 25-18, 25-6. Krista Kunkle collected three kills for the Lady Warriors and Mikaela Theisler added six assists.
Union falls in five
The Lady Scots dropped a 25-20, 21-25, 23-25, 25-13, 15-11 Section 1-1A road verdict to Rochester. Madi Wynn posted 30 kills, 34 digs and four aces for Union (3-3, 4-3) and Raquel Zarlingo added 16 digs.
Amanda Book contributed 12 digs and four kills for the Lady Scots, while Christian Pasquarello tallied 28 digs and seven kills. Hannah Bowen delivered 43 assists and four kills.
Union lost the JV match, 25-22, 25-18.
Lady Greyhounds lose
Wilmington dropped a 25-17, 25-14, 25-19 District 10, nonregion matchup to host Slippery Rock.
