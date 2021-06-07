It took a little longer, but Union High’s baseball team made history Monday afternoon.
Mark Stanley’s grounder plated the winning run in the bottom of the eighth to give the Scotties a 3-2 triumph over Elk County Catholic in a PIAA Class A baseball first round game at Neshannock.
“That was a great baseball game,” Union coach Bill Sanders said. “Our kids battled all year long and have overcome some things. I couldn’t ask for a better finish for the kids.”
It’s Union’s first PIAA tournament win.
“It feels amazing, just as good as the WPIAL championship game,” Union catch Nick Vitale said.
Vitale’s single in the eighth was a key play for the Scotties (12-5). Jake Vitale, Nick’s brother, drew a walk to open the frame. Nick followed with a sharp single to right-center. Jake scampered to third on the play.
“We had a little talk with Nick before his at-bat. We saw something he was doing in at-bats before,” Sanders said. “He fixed it because he really hit that ball.”
Nick Vitale was focused on moving his brother into scoring position.
“I was thinking about putting the ball in right-center to try to find a gap and get him to third,” he said. “It felt amazing. The first couple at-bats, I didn’t do too well. I just wanted to get on base and get my confidence back.”
Mark Stanley, who singled in his previous at-bat, was up next. With two strikes, he hit a sharp grounder to shortstop. However, a sliding Jake Vitale beat the throw home to give Union the win.
“That was great,” Nick Vitale said. “He’s one of the best kids you’ll ever meet. I was happy for him.”
The Crusaders (8-14), the District 9 runners-up, got a run in the top of the first when a flyball was lost in the sun and fell to the infield turf, which allowed a runner to come home. The Scotties tied it in the third on Brennen Porter’s RBI single.
After four innings, the game was weather delayed an hour and two minutes. When the tilt resumed, Jake Vitale came in to relieve Tyler Staub on the pitcher’s mound. Vitale, who threw a no-hitter in the WPIAL championship game last week, gave up a run in the top of the sixth on a Joe Tettis double.
Elk County Catholic answered in the bottom of the sixth. Jake Vitale drew a one-out walk. After a groundout, Stanley ripped a single to right. Shane Roper and Cam Taylor drew consecutive walks to plate the tying run.
Jake Vitale, who was perfect over the last two innings, struck out nine in four innings of work. Staub fanned five in his four innings.
“Tyler did a great job starting and kept them at bay,” Sanders said. “Probably, if not for the rain delay, he goes out there for as long as he can go. But, Jake came in and did Jake stuff.”
Union advances to Thursday’s quarterfinals at a time and site to be determined.
