WASHINGTON, Pa. — The linescore told the tale for the Union High baseball team Tuesday.

No runs.

No hits.

One championship.

Scotties pitcher Jake Vitale tossed a no-hitter to lead the team to a 3-0 WPIAL Class 1A championship win over Riverview at Wild Things Park.

It's the first WPIAL championship for fourth-seeded Union in three attempts.

The Scotties lost in the WPIAL championship to California, 9-6, in 2019 and to Vincentian Academy, 6-1, in 2018.

"It feels great. That was our goal coming down here," Scotties coach Bill Sanders said. "The three years we've been down here, a championship has been our goal. This was kind of a whole different attitude this year.

"We weren't just happy to be here. Our motto this year was these were business trips. We're coming to take care of business. These guys put in a ton of work."

Both teams will compete in the PIAA playoffs. Union (11-5) will play Elk County Catholic, the runner-up out of District 9, Monday at a time and site to be determined.

Riverview (11-7), the seventh seed in the WPIAL playoffs, will take on the Rocky Grove-Kennedy Catholic winner in the District 10 championship in the opening round of the PIAA playoffs.

Vitale (7-0), a senior, struck out 15 batters, including Raiders pitcher Enzo Lio swinging on a high outside pitch to end the game. Union's players flooded the field to celebrate with Vitale.

"I mainly stuck to my fastball today," Vitale said. "They couldn't catch up to it. They're a great team, too.

"I was throwing my fastball and just sticking with it the whole game."

The Scotties staked Vitale to an early 2-0 lead. Union's Tyler Staub led off the bottom of the first by getting hit with a pitch. Staub then stole second.

Lio uncorked a wild pitch that catcher Taylor Zellefrow couldn't find. Zellefrow looked everywhere but to his right, where the ball was, near the Union dugout. That allowed Staub to score all the way from second without a play and forge a 1-0 lead.

Mike Gunn singled and stole second. He took third when he beat a pickoff throw to third. Vitale's sharp single scored Gunn for a 2-0 margin in the bottom of the first.

"We did our homework on them," Sanders said. "When I gave the steal sign, we were going first move no matter what. Make them try to make a play at second base.

"(Lio) was pretty slow to the plate. We were able to get jumps and get moving."

Said Vitale, "I was a little bit nervous as I was throwing the bullpen. But those runs in the first inning really helped settle me down."

Vitale allowed just three baserunners, all on walks. He walked one batter each in the third, fourth and fifth innings. All three of those runners got as far as second.

"Everything was working for Jake," Union junior catcher Nick Vitale said of his brother. "He was working everything away and he was putting them away quick.

"Everything was spot on. He had good location and good velocity."

Riverview's Daniel Roupas pinch-hit in the fifth. He was the third and final Raiders player to reach base. Roupas attempted to steal third, but Nick Vitale threw him out for the second out and Jake Vitale set down Dom Scassera on strikes.

"Unhittable. He brought it. I tip my cap to him," Riverview coach Bill Gras said of Jake Vitale. "It was tough being down 2-0.

"But, we've come back from down five runs. We weren't too worried at that point."

The Scotties put the game away in the fifth when Staub scampered home with the third run on a double by Gunn. Gunn belted a shot over shortstop Luke Migley's head, allowing Staub to score easily.

"That was big because now they are going to have to put a couple of hits together," Sanders said of the third run. "It really put the pressure on them to put the ball in play. Jake was just dominant. They weren't really going to touch him."

Said Gras, "I don't think the third run put it out of reach for us. We weren't hitting. I know this team. If we would have started hitting, three runs wasn't going to be too much. I felt we were still in the ballgame."

Gunn had two of Union's five hits.

"Mike has been improving all year," Sanders said. "We have been working on tweaking his swing a little bit here and there. He's one of those kids that is a gamer.

"He shows up to play and he plays hard. He's one of those guys that will do the little things to win games."

Jake Vitale had other ideas, as he retired the final seven batters he faced to lock up the championship.

Lio started and suffered the loss. He pitched five innings, allowing five hits and three runs — two earned — with a walk and seven strikeouts.

