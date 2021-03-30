Jake Vitale delivered at the plate and on the mound Monday for the Union High baseball team.
Vitale recorded two hits and three RBIs for the Scotties in a 16-1 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Avella.
The game was stopped after three innings because of the mercy rule.
Vitale (1-0) started and went the distance to earn the win on the mound. He allowed three hits and an unearned run with a walk and six strikeouts.
The Scotties (1-0 section, 2-0 overall) recorded 13 total hits.
Mike Gunn had two hits, four stolen bases and three runs scored for Union, while Nick Vitale added a pair of hits.
Union scored five runs in each of the first two innings and six more in the third.
Avella plated a marker in the first frame.
Doral Academy (Fla.) 7, New Castle 2
The Red Hurricane managed just four total hits in a nonsection loss to Doral Academy (Fla.).
The game was part of the IMG Academy National Classic and played at the IMG Academy in Bradenton, Fla.
Anthony Miller had a triple and an RBI for the ‘Canes (1-1). Dante Micaletti drove in the other run for New Castle.
Rocco Bernadina (0-1) suffered the loss. Bernadina tossed five innings, giving up 10 hits and seven runs — five earned — with four strikeouts and a walk.
Doral Academy scored a run in the first, two in the fourth and four more in the fifth.
The host ‘Canes scored two runs in the third inning.
Shenango 16, Neshannock 1
The Wildcats erupted for five runs in the top of the first and cruised to a Section 2-2A road win over the Lancers.
The game was stopped after five innings because of the mercy rule.
Shenango (1-0, 2-0) notched 12 total hits.
Ethan Bintrim tallied three hits and two RBIs for the Wildcats, while Jacob Benson added two hits and two RBIs. Benny Santangelo and Cre Calabria collected two hits apiece for the winners. Santangelo drove in two runs for the winners, along with Shane Cato and Braeden D’Angelo.
Cato (1-0) picked up the win. Cato went the distance, giving up four hits and an earned run with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Gavin Wooley started and took the loss.
Shenango scored five runs in the first inning, six in the second, one in the third, two in the fourth and two more in the fifth.
Neshannock scored its run in the fourth inning.
Mohawk 8, Riverside 6
The Warriors rallied for a nonsection road win over the Panthers.
Mohawk (1-1) plated three runs in the top of the seventh for an 8-5 lead. Riverside (0-1) answered with one run in the bottom half of the frame, but it wasn’t enough.
The Warriors registered 13 hits.
Cooper Vance, J.C. Voss, Jordan Mollenkopf, Marc Conti and A.J. Verdi notched two hits each for Mohawk. Verdi drove in two runs.
Aidan Bowser picked up the win in relief. Bowser worked one inning, surrendering no hits and a run — earned — two walks and a strikeout.
Garrison Staph pitched the seventh for Mohawk, allowing two hits and a run — earned — with a walk and no strikeouts.
Softball
Shenango 9, Quaker Valley 7
The Lady Wildcats built a big lead and held on for a nonsection road win over the Lady Quakers.
Shenango (3-0) scored a run in the third, two in the fourth, three in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Quaker Valley (0-2) tallied one run in the fifth, four in the sixth and two in the seventh.
Mia Edwards (3-0) earned the win. She started and went four innings, giving up two hits and no runs with no walks and 10 strikeouts.
Shenango slugged six hits total.
Brianna DeSalvo and Janie Natale drove in two runs each for the Lady Wildcats. Leyna Mason posted a triple for Shenango.
Boys tennis
Lancers roll
Neshannock breezed to a 5-0 Section 2-2A win over host Riverside.
Evan Dean (No. 1), Josh Urban (No. 2) and Sammy Ball (No. 3) posted singles wins for the Lancers (3-1, 5-1).
The doubles tandems of Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (No. 1) and Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (No. 2) also prevailed for Neshannock.
Following are the results:
NESHANNOCK 5, RIVERSIDE 0
SINGLES
1. Evan Dean (N) def. Ethan Geisy 6-1, 6-0.
2. Josh Urban (N) def. Hunter Farnsworth 6-1, 6-1.
3. Sammy Ball (N) def. Kaysen Conyer 6-1, 6-2.
DOUBLES
1. Steven Schaville/Justin Lockley (N) def. Payne Hoover/Avery Wolf 6-3, 6-3.
2. Russell Kwiat/Michael Melaragno (N) def. Liam Gallagher/Cam Hoover 6-1, 6-2.
EXHIBITION
Bain McGann/Robert Fusco (N) won 6-2 in doubles action.
Wolverines edge Ambridge
Ellwood City picked up a 3-2 Section 2-2A road win over the Bridgers.
Max Kuffer (No. 1) and Devin Lust (No. 2) scored singles wins for the Wolverines (1-2, 1-2).
The doubles team of Grady Smith/Anthony DiBuono (No. 2) also came away with a victory.
Following are the results
ELLWOOD CITY 3, AMBRIDGE 2
SINGLES
1. Max Kuffer (EC) def. Matt Kowalsky 7-5, 6-2.
2. Devin Lust (EC) def. Nick Perza 2-6, 6-4, 6-0.
3. Jeremiah Giordani (A) def. Tanner Tomak 6-2, 6-0.
DOUBLES
1. Xander Dowlin/Evan Wasciak (A) def. Mitchell Covert/Logan Clark 1-6, 6-3, 6-1.
2. Grady Smith/Anthony DiBuono (EC) def. Tobias Dowlin/Sean Anderson 6-0, 6-2.
