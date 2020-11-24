By Amanda Filipcic-Godsey
CNHI News Service
PITTSBURGH — Pat Narduzzi didn’t want to talk Monday about his team’s 47-14 win over Virginia Tech that occurred two days earlier, because Pitt’s next opponent looms large. Fourth-ranked Clemson will host the Panthers in Death Valley on Saturday afternoon.
“Obviously, our focus all turns to Clemson after a nice team win on Saturday,” Narduzzi said. “We probably talked enough about Virginia Tech already.”
Against Virginia Tech, the Panthers were without 16 players and eight starters due to COVID-19 protocols. Narduzzi is unsure what the status of those players will be for this weekend’s contest with Clemson, saying the decision largely depends on how an individual player feels and the results of further medical assessment.
“They’ve got to come back, they’ve got to do all their EKGs and heart scans and all the things they do,” Narduzzi said. “They’ve got to go through conditions and then they’ve got to feel good.
“I think there’s a difference between guys that are asymptomatic and I think that’s maybe what the public doesn’t realize, there’s asymptomatic guys who usually come back and feel pretty good and can start up right away,” he said. “And then there’s guys that, if they’re symptomatic, if they have any symptoms at all, it takes them a little longer to get their breath. There’s just things that linger with (some) people more than others, and that’s what we don’t know.”
The impact of the pandemic has also been felt at Clemson. The Tigers were without quarterback Trevor Lawrence against Boston College and Notre Dame after he tested positive for COVID-19; the Tigers lost their only game of the season in double overtime to the Fighting Irish. Clemson had its game with Florida State over the weekend postponed after one of its players tested positive on Friday after showing symptoms throughout the week and traveling with the team to Tallahassee.
The Panthers will be traveling for the first time since playing Florida State on Nov. 7. Narduzzi said after Saturday’s game he believed those who had contracted COVID-19 had done so during the trip to Tallahassee. He’s hopeful this week’s trip to South Carolina goes off without a hitch.
“We’re pretty safe every week in the protocols that we use,” Narduzzi said.
Celebration penalties
While Narduzzi didn’t want to talk much about his team’s strong win over Virginia Tech, he did mention that he was not pleased with the celebration penalties his team received, noting that one of the penalties came when Pitt players were reacting on the sidelines, which is permissible by NCAA rules.
“No one alerted me that you can’t have fun playing the game of football anymore,” Narduzzi said.
“There’s nothing choreographed,” the coach continued. “It’s called excitement, it’s called energy, and I want our football team to have energy and play with excitement. Now I don’t want it to be excessive, but when it’s on the sideline you kind of go, ‘What are we doing here?’ I mean, I don’t get it.”
Narduzzi also finds the focus on celebrations by the officials to be odd during such a challenging season for college football.
“This game of football is a fun game; you’re supposed to have fun when you do it,” Narduzzi said. “We talk all the time about guys celebrating together and it’s discouraging when these kids have been through a lot. I don’t know if anybody appreciates how much effort these guys put into the game of football, playing it and practicing it every day, going through the COVID protocols that we have and then you want to throw a flag for someone getting excited and try and squash the party.
“That’s not what college football’s all about. These are all amateurs that should be excited when they make a play.”
