Nick Viggiano shot a 1-under-par 35 to lead the Neshannock High golf team to a 201-229 win over Laurel in WPIAL Section 5-2A action over the front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Preston Turk added a 39, Liam McGann a 40, Justin Lockley a 43 and Liam Kosior a 44 for the Lancers (4-0, 4-0).
Laurel (1-1, 2-1) got a 42 from Sam Haswell, 46s from Tyler Upperman and Nolan Ayres, 47 from Marcus Haswell and 48 from Brandon Boyles.
'Hounds last in mega match
Wilmington scored a 446 to finish last of seven teams in a District 10, Region 2-2A mega match at Tanglewood Golf Course.
Grove City won the event with a 305. Slippery Rock's Jacob Wolak was medalist with a 71.
Maxwell Frederick and Cooper Cline had 109s, Garrett Heller a 111, Ryan Onestak a 117 and Presley Deep a 121 for the Greyhounds.
