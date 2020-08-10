Victory never was in doubt for Rosta in Bellator MMA 243 bout

Dalton Rosta knew that the next blow he landed probably would be the last one.
It never got that far, however, as the New Castle resident’s fight at Bellator MMA 243 Friday night ended by technical knockout at the 5:00 mark of the first round — just as he and his opponent Mark Gardner headed for their respective corners.
The ring doctor called for stoppage after he examined the deep cut above Gardner’s right eye and ended the fight.
The win kept the 24-year-old Laurel High graduate unbeaten at 3-0 and served as notice to those at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut, as well as those who watched from around the world on live television feeds.
“Some people said they thought I looked disappointed when it ended,” Rosta said. “It wasn’t that, I was happy to win, but I felt pretty sure that the next hit he took, he was going down. I was looking to come out at the start of the second round and finish him off, so it was kind of anticlimactic for me.
“I really wanted that flush knockout,” he added. “I knew with the damage I did, he wasn’t going to last much longer. That makes that one power punch that much easier because he was so busted up already.”
Rosta said Gardner, who had a slight height and reach advantage, was as advertised for the most part. In fact, he nearly had Rosta in an arm bar submission during the first round.
“I never felt like I was in trouble,” Rosta said. “It looked like he had me in tight but he really didn’t. He had really good jiu jitsu, though. He was good on the ground with his tactics. His last fight was a year ago so he hadn’t been in the ring for awhile.”
Gardner connected on just two leg kicks, while Rosta hit Gardner with an estimated 100 punches during that first 5-minute round.
“Just because I dominate doesn’t mean the other person is weak,” Rosta said. “I think I’m getting to a point now where I’m on a different level and I’m going to make these fights look easy but they’re not. This guy would have beat a lot of guys.”
As soon as the fight ended, the accolades for Rosta started pouring in, as commentators and social media experts began clamoring to see more of him.
Rosta lost 30 pounds to reach weight to fight Gardner, although he plans to remain at middleweight from here on out.
“When we weighed in the day before the fight, I was 185.7 pounds. The next day I was 205. It’s all about water manipulation,” he said. “Fighters lose a lot of sweat during a workout so you drink a lot and sweat out a lot.”
Rosta is hoping he gets the chance to fight again soon. Rosta’s home gym is the Mat Factory in Lower Burrell. In his corner was trainer Louis Armezzani of Armezzani Jiu Jitsu Academy in Monaca, head coach Isaac Greeley of the Mat Factory and Cole Macek, his warmup partner.
Referee and well-respected podcast host Big John McCarthy was generous in his praise for Rosta.
“From what people were saying afterward, they want to see me fight again,” he said. “To hear Big John McCarthy say good things about you is pretty big.
“Someday I’d like to fight for a title, but I’m still awhile away from that. But if I chip away and get a handful of wins at a time, hopefully I can get there.”
