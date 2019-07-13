SILVIS, Ill. (AP) — Jhonattan Vegas shot a 9-under 62 yesterday in the John Deere Classic to take a one-stroke lead into the weekend.
Off since missing the cuts in the Memorial and U.S. Open in June, , the three-time PGA tour winner from Venezuela said he “found something really good” on the range Thursday after an opening 67.
“Probably the best I’ve felt all year, to be honest,” Vegas said. “I hit the ball extremely well, kind of what I’ve been struggling with a little bit the past few months. It felt really good, in control the whole time with the ball-striking, which is my type of game. So I’m glad that stuff is back.”
Vegas had a 13-under 129 total at TPC Deere Run.
“It’s usually soft, and it’s been a little firmer because of the conditions, obviously a little warm,” Vegas said. “It’s the best I’ve ever seen it. The greens are perfect. The fairways are rolling more. It’s actually a little bit tricky because a lot of the fairways, as undulated as they are, you have to be a little careful with some of those run-outs.”
He last won on the tour in 2017 at the Canadian Open.
Andrew Landry was second after his second 65. He birdied the first three holes on his second nine, then played the next six in 1 over with a bogey on the par-4 sixth hole.
“I’ve been hitting the ball very, very well all year long,” Landry said. “The putter has just kind of been letting me down all year long, and it seems to be working pretty good the last two days.”
Lucas Glover had an albatross on the par-5 10th in a 64 that got him to 11 under. He holed out with a 3-iron from 255 yards after a 318-yard drive.
“Honestly, I was trying to hit it over short left, chip up the green, and I pushed it 5, 8 yards, and it bounced and rolled and I guess it went in. I didn’t see it,” Glover said. “I was just trying to make birdie, and I got lucky with a 2.”
Harold Varner III (65), Russell Henley (68), Daniel Berger (66), Cameron Tringale (66) and Adam Schenk (65) were 10 under. Varner chipped in for eagle from 42 yards on the par-4 14th.
“I hit a really good drive in the rough and it was perfect, and I blasted it and it went too far and smashed the pin and went in,” Varner said. “It was awesome.”
First-round leader Roberto Diaz closed with a double bogey for a 73 that left him at 7 under.
Matthew Wolff, the rookie who won last week in Minnesota, was 4 under after a 71.
Michael Kim, the winner by eight shots last year, missed the cut with rounds of 73 and 72.
Trio share lead at
Scottish Open
NORTH BERWICK, Scotland (AP) — Bernd Wiesberger carded a 10-under 61 at the Scottish Open to move into a three-way tie for the lead after the second round yesterday.
The lowest round of Wiesberger’s career on the European Tour lifted him alongside England’s Lee Slattery and South Africa’s Erik van Rooyen, who shot consecutive 64s to be at 14 under.
They were two strokes ahead of Henrik Stenson and Nino Bertasio of Italy. Stenson remained bogey-free after a second 65, while Bertasio dropped a shot on his last hole.
A shot further back at 11 under was a group of five including former No. 1 Justin Thomas, who made eight birdies and a bogey in a 64. Thomas has an eye on improving his poor record in the British Open next week having missed the cut in the last two years following a tie for 53rd on his debut at Royal Troon in 2016.
“If you told me I’d be 11 under I would not have guessed I’d be three shots back but I’m very happy to post two good scores,” said Thomas, who was sidelined by a wrist injury this season.
Dry and calm conditions smoothed the way for another glut of low scores at The Renaissance Club. Rory McIlroy was at 8 under, six off the pace, after a pair of 67s but playing partner Rickie Fowler missed the cut at 5 under by one stroke.
Matt Kuchar, tied with three others for the lead after the opening round, slipped to 9 under after a 1-under 71. He began and ended his round with double bogeys.
Wiesberger won his fifth European Tour title in May at the Made in Denmark, and was tied for second last week at the Irish Open. Shooting 10 under for the first time as a pro “was a nice bonus,” the Austrian said.
“It’s just going with the flow,” he added. “I’m not thinking too much.”
After starting on the back nine, he made the turn in 32. He finished with five successive birdies.
Goosen builds three-shot
lead at Senior Players event
AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Retief Goosen shot an 8-under 62 yesterday to take a three-stroke lead in the Bridgestone Senior Players Championship, the fourth of the PGA Tour Champions’ five major tournaments.
After completing a 69 in the morning in the rain-delayed first round, Goosen eagled the par-5 second hole in the second round and added six birdies in the bogey-free round at Firestone Country Club.
The 50-year-old South African is winless in 11 starts in his first season on the senior tour, losing a playoff to Jerry Kelly last month in the American Family Insurance Championship. Goosen won seven times on the PGA Tour, taking major titles at the U.S. Open in 2001 and 2004.
Steve Stricker, the first-round leader after a 64 that he completed with a birdie on his lone hole in the morning, had a 70 to drop into a tie for second with Brandt Jobe. Stricker is coming off a victory two weeks ago in the U.S. Senior Open at Norte Dame, and also won the major Regions Tradition in May. Jobe had a 65.
Jay Haas (68), Kent Jones (67) and Tommy Tolles (67) were tied for fourth at 3 under.
Defending champion Vijay Singh was even par after his second 70. Bernhard Langer was tied for 50th at 8 over after rounds of 76 and 72. He won the event three straight times from 2014 through 2016.
Firestone is a longtime PGA Tour venue, hosting the World Golf Championships event and previously the World Series of Golf.
