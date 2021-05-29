By Ed Farrell
SHIPPENSBURG –– For Connor Vass-Gal, the self-imposed pressure he places on himself is greater than that of any of his shot-put competitors.
So while he did not establish the state record he coveted, he nonetheless earned a gold medal with a throw of 62-6 1/4 on his second attempt of the finals on the opening day of the PIAA Class 2A Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.
Vass-Gal was one of two gold medalists from Lawrence County. The top-seeded Wilmington girls1600 relay team also won gold, the first track gold medal ever for the school, which has been known for its field event success in the past.
The top-seeded Vass-Gal actually rallied, as he was in fifth following the preliminary round.
Adorning the back of his tee-shirt were the words, “Big Hoss, Big Toss.”
“My mother (Tara) helped me calm down. I had a little melt-down before finals,” Vass-Gal explained. “She just came over and told me, ‘This is your year; you came here to get a job done,’ and I just came through.
“The pressure was coming on me a little bit in the first three (throws), so I just had to let it go and do what I know how to do.”
Former Southern Methodist University and NFL lineman Michael Carter (Jefferson, Texas) set the scholastic national record (77 feet in 1979), while former Bethlehem Catholic standout Joe Kovacs copped the commonwealth record (64-10 1/2 in 2007).
At last week’s District 10 Championships, Vass-Gal established a personal best and school standard with a throw of 66-6 3/4, so his goal was indelibly etching his name in the PIAA record book.
“Bittersweet,” Vass-Gal admitted late Friday morning from Seth Grove Stadium. “Coming down here for three of the four years (the COVID-19 pandemic canceled last season), coming up short sophomore year was a little bitter. But coming down here and getting the win is pretty amazing.”
With family, coaches and spectators rhythmically clapping in exhortation, on his second finals throw the right-handed Vass-Gal garnered gold. And as he pirouetted out of the circle he seemed to sense it, screaming, “Let’s Go! Let’s Go!”on his release.
Vass-Gal’s final throw resulted in a foul.
“I was just going for it and I missed it. But I’m all right,” related the Youngstown State University recruit, who later in the day ended as runner-up in the discus (158-9).
Reflecting on his scholastic career Vass-Gal said, “I’d honestly come back one more year if I had the chance, but the chapter’s closed. ... that’s it – it’s a wrap.”
Vass-Gal was seeded ninth in the discus, but placed second.
Serving as spokeswoman for the 1600 relay team, Wilmington senior Grace Mason admitted, “There was a lot of pressure coming into the state meet knowing that we were seeded first, and we felt pressure to try and get that place.”
Mason, who will continue her education and athletic career at Robert Morris University, said the quartet –– including Becka Book, Lindsey Martineau and Lizzie Miles — established a collective PR.
Veteran Wilmington coach J.R. McFarland said Wilmington’s haul from the Ship is one for the ages.
“I can’t even fathom winning 17 medals, but that’s how many we won,” he said. “Just about everyone we brought either won a medal, set a school record or ran a personal best. It was just a great day.”
•Martineau was one of four county athletes to win silver medals, coming in second in the 300 hurdles. She joined with Vass-Gal, Shenango’s Emma Callahan in the shot put and Mohawk’s Hannah McDanel in the 100 dash.
Martineau and McDanel each won three medals on the day.
• Both of Wilmington’s sprint-relay teams came in third, including the Lady ‘Hounds’ foursome of Book, Miles, Mason and Martineau, and the Greyhounds’ quartet of Trevor Sturgeon, Ethan Susen, Luke Edwards and Darren Miller. Their respective times were 51.14 and 43.68.
“Starting off the season we worked hard ... our times weren’t the best. But working hard throughout the whole season I felt we deserved this opportunity; our guys worked super-hard to get this opportunity,” Susen, a senior, of the 400 relay, which ran its season-best time.
“Each week we’ve progressed, just trying to do our best each week. Running a PR at the state meet definitely shows the focus and the attitude we had for this. We were prepared, and our coaches definitely got us ready,” added Susen, who will transition back to football mode for this weekend’’s Pennsylvania State Football Coaches’ Association East-West All-Star Classic.
• Martineau set a school standard in the 300-meter intermediate hurdles (45.76).
•Class 2A team titles were shared by Schuylkill Valley and North Schuylkill girls (39), while just as they did during the football season, Southern Columbia boys dominated the 2A field (62). Wilmington boys (24) and girls (26) finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
•McFarland said that the weather was not much of a factor on Friday.
“Rain didn’t come until about 3,” he said. “The girls 4x4 (1600) relay did run in the rain, but for most of the day, it was just overcast.”
New Castle News sports editor Kayleen Cubbal contributed to this story. Ed Farrell is assistant sports editor for the Sharon Herald.
