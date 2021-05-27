Perhaps the only shocking performance at Friday’s state track and field championship meet will be if Wilmington’s Connor Vass-Gal doesn’t win the shot put gold medal.
Vass-Gal said he’s not only expecting to win gold and break the state record — he threw 66-63/4 at Saturday’s District 10 championship meet, nearly two feet better than the 2007 record of Bethlehem Catholic’s Joe Kovacs’ throw of 64-103/4 — he has his eyes set on breaking the 70-foot mark.
“My strategy is get a mark on the first throw,” Vass-Gal said. “If I’m close to the record, I’m going to go for it no matter what. It all comes down to doing what I know how to do — which is throwing far.”
Vass-Gal said he should be able to break the record on each of his first three throws and the final three will be focused on breaking 70 feet.
The hulking Vass-Gal was second in the event as a sophomore in 2019. He also was a part of three state runner-up Wilmington football teams. His seed is more than nine feet better than his closest competitor.
The shot put is scheduled first and the discus will follow. Vass-Gal is the ninth seed in what he called a wide-open field. He’ll have some friendly competition there — Shenango’s Will Patton, the WPIAL champion, is seeded first and runner-up Mitch Miles of Laurel is seeded second. Miles is the WPIAL champion in the shot put and seeded third in that event.
Also in the field, Wilmington’s Solomon Glavach is a medal contender as he enters competition as the fourth in the pole vault.
On the track, Wilmington’s 400 relay team of Ethan Susen, Luke Edwards, Darren Miller and Trevor Sturgeon are seeded eighth.
No New Castle athletes qualified for Saturday’s Class 3A meet.
The Class 2A competition for both the boys and girls will be a one-day event beginning at 9 a.m. The 100 dash, 200 dash and 100 and 110 hurdles will have a preliminary round with finals later in the day, while other events are all finals.
