Slippery Rock University put together one of its best football seasons in program history in 2019, advancing to the national semifinals.
There won't be a chance to repeat that feat in 2020. The presidents of the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference, of which the Butler County school is a member, voted Tuesday evening to cancel athletic events through Dec. 31. The move erases the fall sports season and delays the start of the winter athletics until after the new year.
"However, it has become apparent that the safe conduct of sports under the guidelines of social distancing is untenable for our members," PSAC Commissioner Steve Murray said in a Wednesday morning statement. "We cannot place our student-athletes at greater risk than the general student body. Despite our planning and collective efforts, it has become clear that we are not able to do so."
The conference also supplied a document of frequently asked questions. In it, the conference left open the idea of fall sports teams competing in regular seasons and championships during the spring semester. It also did not guarantee fall sports student-athletes will be granted an extra year of eligibility.
The PSAC joins the Central Intercollegiate Athletic Association and the Southern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference, both leagues that represent member schools in the southeast where COVID-19 are on the rise.
The decision of the presidents was relayed to PSAC coaches Tuesday night, who then met with their respective student-athletes.
The move comes after the NCAA and PSAC adjusted its fall sports schedules on June 5. Football regular seasons were cut by one game to 10, while men's and women's soccer were trimmed from 18 to 14. Women's tennis eliminated the fall singles/doubles tournament as well as fall crossover matches and women's volleyball was to reduce its scheduled dates to 20 and cancel two dates from its schedule. No changes were announced for men's and women's cross country at the time.
The PSAC member schools, besides Slippery Rock, include Indiana (Pa.), California (Pa.), Edinboro, Merychurst, Clarion, Gannon, Seton Hill, Mansfield, Shepherd, Pitt-Johnstown, West Chester, Kutztown, Bloomsburg, Shippensburg, Millersville, Lock Haven and East Stroudsburg.
