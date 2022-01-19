A banner hangs outside the Union High School basketball court doors that lists the members of the school’s 1,000-point club for basketball.
The Scotties boys basketball coach, Mark Stanley, is listed on that banner with 1,586 points. Soon, he won’t be the only Stanley listed on that banner.
Union’s Matthew Stanley, coach Stanley’s son, broke 1,000 points on Jan. 15 against Beaver Falls while picking up seven assists and netting a season-high 30 points. Union won that nonsection matchup, 70-46.
“It feels good, it’s a great accomplishment,” the younger Stanley said, commenting on going over 1,000 points. “I couldn’t do it without my teammates. They have helped me along the way and I feel like we’re a very unselfish group. Any night someone different could be the leading scorer.
“It’s nice to be up there with him (Coach Stanley). They’re telling me ‘You got to get him,’ and I’m telling them ‘I don’t know, I’m still a long way off,’ and he’s (Coach Stanley) telling me he didn’t play with the three-point line.”
For his efforts, Stanley was named Lawrence County Athlete of the Week, as voted on by the New Castle News sports staff.
Stanley commented it would be nice to pass his dad up and have those bragging rights as long as Union (5-0 section, 12-1 overall) is winning.
“You look back at individual honors later on in life,” Coach Stanley said. “We have a lot of team goals and I think Matthew will be the first one to tell you that he’s more worried about winning a section, getting into the playoffs; winning a WPIAL along with his teammates.
“It’s a nice honor for him. It’s something later on in life you look back and it’s a nice goal that he accomplished.”
Stanley put up 20 points in a 78-58 win over Rochester on Jan. 14. He also chipped in 18 points in a 57-31 win over Nazareth Prep on Jan. 11.
“We knew coming in they were just big games, two on the road section games, and we knew if we got those two games we’d be in a good place in the section as far as this season,” Stanley said. “I think that’s what our team knew this whole week. We knew going in we had to play good those two games and come away with those two games and that was kind of the mindset going in to those games.”
“His ball handling is by far top notch,” Coach Stanley said. “The best I’ve coached in handling the ball and I’ve had some really good ball handlers. He plays hard on both ends and he does not take possessions off on the defensive end. He’s a well-rounded player and he’s as good defensively as he is offensively and that’s a tribute to him.”
A son of Beth and Mark Stanley, the junior guard hopes to play at the next level at college regardless of what level it’s at. Stanley is currently undecided on choosing a college.
“Favorite part is probably controlling the floor, controlling the game and you control the tempo,” the younger Stanley said, commenting on his favorite parts of playing guard. “You get your teammates involved, too, and your teammates help you back. They knock down the shots and they give the ball to you; you give the ball to them. Technically, really controlling the game is what makes it fun.”
Stanley commented that he has been playing basketball since the first grade with a majority of the juniors playing for the Scotties.
Stanley has two brothers who play on the team with him. Mark, also a junior, and Lucas, a freshman, play alongside their brother.
“It’s always nice because we grew up together,” Stanley said, commenting on playing with his brothers. “It’s kind of like playing in your backyard. It makes practice more fun because we’re always going to be going at it and you’re not going to hear the end of it at home. You’re always going to be talking about who got the best of each other.”
Stanley commented that it’s nice to have his father coaching, knowing that Coach Stanley is harder on him and his brothers only because he wants the best for them.
“Sometimes it’s rugged, I’m a little tougher on them I think at times and I think the team will tell you that,” Coach Stanley said, commenting on coaching his sons. “My assistant (coach), Mark Manifrang, his kids play and he kind of keeps me in check. It’s a family thing and I’m not one to hold on.
“Once the game’s over, we talk as a team after. Then we get in the van, I’m their dad and they’re my kids and we move on.”
Coach Stanley commented that his son has an impressive work ethic.
“I know as a player I didn’t work that hard,” Coach Stanley said. “I know he gets it from the mother, from Beth, the way she works. It’s hard work and how much time he put in and what he does in the summer to make himself better, he’s fanatical. As a father and as a former player, I know I didn’t work that hard and I think ‘Maybe if I would’ve worked that hard maybe I could’ve gotten 2,000 points.’”
Stanley commented that he is not focused on individual goals but more team-oriented goals, such as winning the section and WPIAL championship.
Union was cut short of that goal last year during the semifinals of the WPIAL 1A playoffs against Bishop Canevin.
“My teammates help so much because we got guys that can knock down shots, we have three big men inside that finish layups and it just opens up the court for me,” Stanley said. “I think them knocking down shots also helps my game. What I can improve on, I feel like, is always my defense and my shooting.
“Always just got to keep improving on my shooting and kind of just improve all around as a player and just become better in every aspect of the game.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.