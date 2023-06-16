1ASoftball

Union's Mia Preuhs (12) celebrates with her team after hitting a home run against Tri-Valley in the PIAA 1A softball championship game on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Penn State's Beard Field. 

UNIVERSITY PARK — Union High School's bid to win a second team state championship fell short Friday morning.

The Lady Scots, which won the WPIAL Class 1A and PIAA titles during basketball season, tried to go for another double in softball but fell short of a state gold with a 6-3 loss to Tri-Valley at Penn State University.

The two-time defending WPIAL champions Lady Scots (20-4) out-hit Tri-Valley, 8-5, but committed three errors. Tri-Valley broke a 3-all tie in the bottom of the sixth with three runs. Union had a chance in the top of the seventh, but stranded two runners.

Tri-Valley jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first, before Union's Olivia Williams batted in a run to get the Lady Scots on the board in the second. Tri-Valley added a run in the bottom of the second before a Mia Preuhs homer in the third and another run in the fourth knotted the game at 3.

Six players on Union’s roster — Preuhs, Bella Cameron, Chloe Confer, Olivia Benedict, Maddie Settle and Addie Nogay — helped the Lady Scots win PIAA basketball gold. 

