The Union High volleyball team remained perfect Wednesday night.
Elise Booker contributed 17 digs, seven kills and three blocks to pace the Lady Scots to a 15-25, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over Beaver County Christian
Sydney Wrona scooped up 18 digs for Union (4-0 section, 6-0 overall) and Emma Murdock was next with 10. Ella Casalandra collected 11 assists and three aces for the winners, while Kelly Cleaver contributed eight blocks, nine kills and nine digs.
Beaver County Christian won the JV match 25-22, 22-25, 15-13.
Dalaina Jones paced Union with 15 digs, four kills and three aces, while Kayla Fruehstorfer followed with 13 digs and four kills. Mallory Gorgacz delivered nine assists and four aces.
Laurel sweeps foe
The Lady Spartans cruised to a 25-13, 25-8, 25-15 Section 1-2A road decision over Beaver Falls.
Josey Fortuna recorded 25 assists for Laurel (5-0, 5-2) and Mackenzie Miles added 26 passes to target. Reese Bintrim contributed 11 kills and 11 aces for the winners, while Johnna Hill served seven aces. Tori Atkins slammed three kills.
Mohawk falls to Rochester
The Lady Warriors won the first game and dropped the next three in a 9-25, 26-24, 25-17, 25-22 nonsection home setback to the Lady Rams.
Chloe Fadden posted 26 points, eight aces and seven kills for Mohawk. Deyani Revis chipped in 15 points and three aces, while Jenna Barth recorded 15 points and six aces.
Morgan Fry served four aces for the hosts and Audrey Magno slammed three kills.
Rochester won the JV match, 25-21, 25-22.
Aaliyah Sizer-Anderson notched four aces for the Lady Warriors.
Girls soccer
Mohawk falls short
The Lady Warriors lost the lead and the match in dropping a 4-3 Section 3-1A home decision to Freedom.
Mohawk (0-4, 1-4) led 3-1 in the first half and settled for a 3-2 advantage at the half. The Lady Bulldogs (4-0, 4-2) scored two quick goals in the second half before heavy rain prompted a 40-minute delay.
The teams returned to the pitch to finish the final 27 minutes, but there was no further scoring and Freedom held on for the win.
Natalie Quear scored two goals for Mohawk and Savanna Yates added one. Madisyn Cole assisted on two goals for the Lady Warriors.
Abi Boehning made 16 saves in goal for Mohawk.
Boys golf
Neshannock tops Laurel
Paul Litrenta and Sam Ball each posted a 41 to lead the Lancers to a 223-225 Section 5-2A win over the Spartans on the par-36 front nine at Green Meadows Golf Course.
Matt Morelli was next with a 43 for Neshannock (9-0, 9-0) and Sophia Covelli carded a 45. Max Vitale added a 53.
Nolan Ayres led Laurel (4-6, 4-6) with a 39 and Brandon Boyles chipped in with a 43. Caleb Gilmore scored a 44, Seth Smith notched a 48 and Eli Sickafuse added a 51.
Area golfers playing for gold
Golfers representing four area schools will compete in the WPIAL Class 2A Individual Championship on Thursday at Allegheny Country Club.
The following golfers will play in the event, followed by their qualifying score from the individual qualifier held Tuesday: Milo Sesti (Ellwood City Lincoln) 75, Caleb Gilmore (Laurel) 77, Josh Wilkins (Mohawk) 78, Paul Litrenta (Neshannock) 80, Sam Ball (Neshannock) 81, Nolan Ayres (Laurel) 82, Mason Hopper (Mohawk) 83, Matt Morelli (Neshannock) 83, Zac Polojac (Ellwood City) 83, Keigan Hopper (Mohawk) 86.
Cross country
Mohawk girls win three
The Lady Warriors knocked off Shenango (15-50), Neshannock (15-47) and South Side Beaver (15-50). Mohawk’s runners claimed the first six places overall as well.
Natalie Lape led the Lady Warriors’ runners, finishing in 21:13 and Evelyn McClain was next in 22:38. Aricka Young (22:48), Lillian McClain (23:13) and Ellie Whippo (23:21) rounded out the race’s top five runners.
Mohawk’s Audrey Whippo placed fourth in the junior high race in 13:14.
On the boys side, Mohawk defeated South Side Beaver (15-50), but dropped matches to Shenango (18-45) and Neshannock (18-44).
Nico Cascavilla was the top Warriors finisher, taking seventh overall in 21:22.
Mohawk’s Scott McConnell was second in the boys junior high race in 11:14.
