The Union High volleyball team capped off the regular season in style Tuesday night.
Elise Booker posted 12 kills, 17 digs and seven aces to lead the Lady Scots to a 25-16, 25-17, 25-13 WPIAL Section 1-1A home win over South Side Beaver.
Union finishes section play at 10-0 and the regular season at 15-1.
Nina DiNardo delivered 13 assists for the Lady Scots and Ella Casalandra contributed nine assists and five aces. Maddie Kassi scooped up five digs, while Madalyn Gorgacz, Amanda Book and Kelly Cleaver chipped in with four each. Cleaver also added six kills and four blocks.
Maddie Mangelli followed with six digs and three aces for the winners.
Union's JV team also won 25-12, 25-16.
Hayden Strickler supplied four kills and 10 digs for the Lady Scots and Allie Ross was next with four kills and nine digs.
Mallory Gorgacz notched four digs and five assists for the winners and Jacey Conti collected three kills and eight digs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.