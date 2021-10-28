WEXFORD — The Union High volleyball team's season came to an end Thursday night.
The fifth-seeded Lady Scots dropped a 25-11, 25-21, 19-25, 25-22 verdict to fourth-seeded Leechburg in the WPIAL Class 1A playoffs at North Allegheny.
Union finishes the season at 16-2 overall.
"I'm incredibly proud of my team and the run that we made," Lady Scots coach Nicolle Benincase said. "Tonight at the beginning, we just didn't come out big enough, we came back strong, it just wasn't enough tonight."
Elise Booker led Union with 14 kills and 33 digs, while Sydney Wrona added 35 digs and Dalaina Jones contributed 12 digs.
Nina DiNardo handed out 12 assists for the Lady Scots and Ella Casalandra chipped in with eight. Maddie Mangelli tallied six digs for Union, Kelly Cleaver collected five kills and Zoe Lepri chipped in with four blocks, three kills and six digs.
"I have loads of talent and loads of young talent to boot," Benincase said. "Sophomore Dalaina Jones came in very clutch tonight along with juniors Zoe Lepri, Maddie Mangelli, and Sydney Wrona all making big plays.
"Elise Booker, Kelly Cleaver, Ella Casalandra, and Nina DiNardo have all been key players for us all year long, all having great games and playing to their strengths Our depth of bench has been our biggest strength and all but three girls on the roster will return. My seniors Amanda Book, Maddie Kassi, and Madalyn Gorgacz I couldn't be more proud of them and the roles that they play on this team. Their skills, leadership, and love for the game will be missed."
