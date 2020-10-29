The Union High volleyball team’s season came to an end Wednesday night.
Raquel Zarlingo posted 31 digs, four kills and four aces for the 13th-seeded Lady Scots in a 25-17, 19-25, 25-23, 25-12 WPIAL Class 1A playoff loss to fourth-seeded Our Lady of the Sacred Heart on the Lady Chargers’ home floor.
Union concludes the season at 5-8. Our Lady of the Sacred Heart advances and will meet the winner of the Leechburg-West Greene match at noon Saturday in the WPIAL quarterfinals.
Elise Booker recorded 11 digs and three blocks for the Lady Scots, while Kendall Preuhs contributed nine digs and three aces. Ella Casalandra collected eight assists for Union and Hannah Bowen was next with seven.
Maddie Kassi scooped up six digs for the Lady Scots, while Haley Degitz added four and Amanda Book followed with three. Madison Mangelli slammed five kills.
