HARMONY — The Union High volleyball team continues to roll.
The fifth-seeded Lady Scots picked up a 25-18, 25-16, 25-15 WPIAL Class 1A first-round playoff win over No. 12 Riverview at Seneca Valley High School on Tuesday.
“I think we did really well,” Union coach Nicolle Benincase said. “We have some powerful hitters. “I thought Kayla Fruehstorfer, Emma Murdock, Sydney Wrona, Nina Dinardo and Ella Casalandra all had perfect games. Without those initial contacts on the ball, we can’t set up that powerful offense that we have.”
Union (16-1) moves on to meet fourth-seeded Leechburg (12-1) at 6 p.m. Thursday at a site to be determined.
“We’ll enjoy this one for a bit and then get back to work real soon for Leechburg,” Benincase said.
Elise Booker picked up 16 kills and 23 digs for the Lady Scots.
“She’s a fantastic attacker. She’s good all the way around,” Benincase said. “Anyone notices the caliber of her play when they watch her. That’s why she can rack up so many kills. She’s a smart player.”
Wrona picked up 24 digs for Union and Casalandra contributed eight assists.
Kelly Cleaver chipped in four blocks, eight kills and three digs for the Lady Scots, while Maddie Kassi added four digs. Madalyn Gorgacz was next with three kills.
