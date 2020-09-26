The Union High football team entered Friday night's game in a must-win position.
Two teams per conference advance to the WPIAL playoffs in Class 1A, along with two wild cards based on Gardner Points. The Scotties couldn't afford a third-straight Big Seven Conference loss.
Union's Jackson Clark and an opportunistic defense helped make sure the team remained in the playoff hunt.
Clark amassed 153 total offensive yards with three touchdowns and the Scotties' defense forced four turnovers in a 34-14 WPIAL Big Seven Conference home win over Northgate.
"I'm not saying we should have won our first two games, but we were in position, we could have played a lot better and made things a lot more interesting," Union coach Stacy Robinson said. "It was crucial that we win tonight, keep our hopes up and keep our eyes on the prize. Give us something to shoot for.
"I didn't want to beat it over their head. There's enough pressure on them. I think they're also smart enough to know we needed a win. Northgate is not a bad football team. They have athletes that can go and put the ball in the end zone. They're quick on defense. I knew it would be a struggle for us."
Clark rushed for 85 yards on 11 carries, while hauling in three passes for 68 yards for the Scotties (1-2 conference, 1-2 overall).
"That's what we're asking of Jackson," Robinson said. "I told him he's got to be a tractor trailer. He has to be a load carrier for us. He did his job tonight."
Northgate dipped to 0-3 in the league and 0-3 overall. The loss all but dooms the Flames' playoff hopes.
Jake Vitale paced the Scotties defense, recovering two fumbles and intercepting a pass.
"Everyone says you have to have a nose for the football. You have to have an eye for the football," Robinson said. "Jake is reading his keys. The things we repped all week put him in the right position to make the big plays I think."
Union scored the game's first 22 points, owning a 22-0 halftime lead. Ron Holmes got the Scotties on the board first, hauling in a 60-yard scoring strike from Tyler Staub for a 6-0 first-quarter buffer.
Clark dashed in from 23 yards out, and Staub hooked up with Anthony Nealy for the two-point conversion early in the second period. Staub then found Clark on a 48-yard touchdown pass, and Clark ran in the two-point conversion for a 22-0 edge.
Staub was 16 of 28 through the air for 274 yards with three touchdowns and an interception.
"Tyler did a lot of great things and there are a lot of things that need worked on," Robinson said of Staub. "The good thing about Tyler is, he'll come with his hard hat on in the morning ready to work.
"We train our skill guys every day. We're not the biggest team up front. We know we have to get the ball in their hands any way we can. I think Tyler is confident in throwing to any of them."
Holmes caught seven passes for 133 yards.
Clark scored from five yards out in the third quarter and Nealy caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Staub to close out the Union scoring. Nealy's touchdown pushed the count to 34-6 with 11:14 remaining in the game.
The Scotties return to action at 7 p.m. Friday when they host Cornell in a conference contest.
