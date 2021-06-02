CALIFORNIA, Pa. — A WPIAL championship will have to wait another year for the Union High softball program.
West Greene's title run, though, extends one more season.
The third-seeded Lady Scots committed eight errors and walked nine batters in a 17-2 WPIAL Class 1A championship loss to the top-seeded Lady Pioneers at California University of Pennsylvania's Lilley Field on Wednesday. It was Union's second appearance in the WPIAL championship game.
The game was stopped after four innings because of the 15-run mercy rule.
Union lost to West Greene 11-0 in the WPIAL championship game in 2019. The Lady Pioneers have won five district championships in a row.
"It's kind of like playing the Patriots or the Yankees," Union coach Doug Fisher said. "It's not working out too well for me.
"It's great to be back in the championship game. That's a great team (West Greene). You can't make mistakes of this caliber. You just can't. We're working on it. Hopefully we'll be back here next year to give another shot at it."
Both teams will compete in the PIAA playoffs. Union (12-8) will oppose the District 6 champion (Glendale or Williamsburg) on Monday. West Greene (18-2) will meet the District 5 runner-up. The District 5 championship game is set for Thursday. The Lady Pioneers also will open the PIAA playoffs on Monday.
"I think we'll be all right," Fisher said. "It's sad for my seniors, my daughter (Skylar) being one of them. I think we'll go into the state playoffs a little more relaxed."
West Greene wasted little time taking control, plating two runs in the top of the first inning. Leadoff batter Jersey Wise drew a four-pitch walk and Katie Lampe followed by reaching on a three-base error. Union left fielder Mallory Gorgacz reached in front of center fielder Allie Ross for a fly ball and didn't come up with it, allowing Lampe to race to third and score Wise.
London Whipkey delivered a sacrifice fly for the second run.
"That got into them a little bit because it was an error," Fisher said. "If it would have been an earned run, that would have been different. It just starts to snowball from there.
"I have five seniors, but I do have some young players on the team, too. They haven't been in this situation to respond to things like that."
Wise worked walks in all four of her plate appearances.
West Greene had just seven total hits in the game, doing damage off the errors and walks.
"Union was in the finals for a reason," Lady Pioneers coach Bill Simms said. "It's probably uncharacteristic of their defense, I'm sure. Credit to our girls for putting the ball in play and playing hard."
West Greene batted around in the second and fourth innings, scoring six runs in each inning.
"We were concerned about Union," Simms said. "They had a lot more coming back with that team than we had coming back.
"I think our girls just carried themselves a little bit better. We reacted to the pressure of the moment a little bit better than them."
The Lady Scots managed four hits, including two by Skylar Fisher. Gorgacz drove in both runs.
Union scored both of its runs in the third inning. Gorgacz delivered a two-run double, scoring Ross and Gianna Trott with the Lady Scots' runs to cut the deficit to 11-2. After Union pitcher Halaena Blakley walked to put runners at first and second with one out, Skylar Fisher laced a single to left.
Lady Pioneers left fielder Anna Durbin threw a dart to home, nailing Gorgacz at the plate for the second out.
"I kind of got aggressive because I saw the fielder didn't have control of the ball," Doug Fisher said. "I thought, why not send her.
"That was huge, scoring those runs. Just to be able to turn that around after being down by so many runs."
Said Simms, "We love those splash plays. Anna Durbin's throw home was a big play."
Despite the large deficit, the Lady Scots didn't stop battling.
"I thought that was great," Doug Fisher said of his team not quitting. "That's part of the game. If anything, we learned that. To stay with it and keep grinding when you're down. I was proud of them for that."
Blakley (12-8) went the distance in suffering the loss. She allowed seven hits in four innings, 17 runs — 12 earned — with a strikeout and nine walks.
"She just kind of ran out of gas," Doug Fisher said. "She was struggling a little bit. I was calling a lot of pitches I don't normally call. I was trying to find something."
Lampe had two hits for West Greene. She drove in five runs and scored four runs.
Kiley Meek picked up the win. She tossed all four innings, giving up four hits and two earned runs with two walks and two strikeouts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.