The Union Area school board, on Wednesday, approved the resignation of Scotties’ assistant varsity football coach Dave Thompson.
Thompson formerly submitted his letter of resignation on Aug. 22, according to the meeting agenda of the school board meeting.
The resignation comes after Thompson, on Aug. 20, allegedly slammed and attempted to hit repeatedly, a minor varsity football player for the Neshannock Lancers, during a scrimmage game between the two teams.
This caused the minor to have neck and face injuries.
The Neshannock Township Police Department, in September, formerly charged Thompson with a misdemeanor count of simple assault and summary charges of harassment and disorderly conduct.
During Wednesday’s meeting, the board agreed to hire, retroactive to Aug. 22, Lois Perrotta and Arin Biondi as volunteer varsity football coaches, to help fill in the role of Thompson.
As Biondi is a member of the school board, he abstained from the vote.
The board also agreed to approve Torrance May as a volunteer girls softball coach.
New Castle News reporter Debbie Wachter contributed to this report.
